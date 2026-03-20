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The Indian box office witnessed a high-voltage clash on March 19, 2026, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit cinemas on the same day. While both films arrived with massive expectations and star power, the opening day numbers tell a striking story. One film didn’t just lead, it rewrote records. But what exactly tilted the scales so dramatically?

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

Why Dhurandhar 2 Took A Record-Breaking Lead

From the very first show, Dhurandhar 2 established an overwhelming presence. Backed by a massive release of over 8,900 shows nationwide, the film capitalised on strong pre-release buzz and extensive reach.

Early estimates suggest the film earned around Rs 145.55 crore across India on Day 1, making it one of the biggest openers in Bollywood history, second only to Pushpa 2: The Rule. What’s more notable is its performance beyond the Hindi belt, as dubbed versions in southern languages helped it cross significant numbers in regions typically resistant to Hindi films.

A Star-Driven Spectacle With Wide Appeal

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film blends action, espionage, and scale, elements that have proven to attract both multiplex and mass audiences. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the project carried high expectations even before release.

The ensemble cast, featuring names like Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, further amplified its appeal, contributing to its strong opening momentum.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Holds Strong In The South

On the other side, Ustaad Bhagat Singh delivered a solid, though comparatively modest, opening. Headlined by Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, the film tapped into festive advantage with its Ugadi release.

Early estimates suggest a Day 1 net collection of around Rs 25 crore across India, backed by impressive occupancy levels, especially in Telugu-speaking regions where the star commands exceptional fan loyalty. The film has also secured its position as the third biggest opener in the South, underlining its strong grip over single-screen audiences and regional markets.

Why The Gap In Numbers Is So Wide

Despite both films generating excitement, the scale of difference in collections highlights a few key factors. Dhurandhar 2’s pan-India release strategy, multilingual rollout, and aggressive show count gave it a clear edge.

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh remained heavily concentrated in its core markets. While it performed impressively in the South, its limited reach beyond those regions restricted its overall numbers.

A Clash That Showcases Two Different Strengths

Rather than a straightforward competition, this box office face-off reflects two contrasting dynamics. Dhurandhar 2 thrived on nationwide appeal and scale, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh demonstrated the enduring power of regional stardom.

Both films have found their audiences, just in very different ways.

What Lies Ahead?

With such a strong start, Dhurandhar 2 appears poised to dominate the coming days, potentially setting new benchmarks. At the same time, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to maintain steady momentum in its stronghold territories.

The bigger question now is, will this gap widen further, or can regional strength balance the nationwide surge?