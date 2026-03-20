Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

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Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was one of the most-awaited films of the year, right after Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which released on January 23. The excitement around the film was so strong that it started breaking records even before its official Day 1. During paid previews, the film collected Rs 43 crore at the box office, which is 57 per cent higher than its opening day collection of Dhurandhar. This number could have been even higher if the dubbed versions had been released on time and the shows had run smoothly. While Hindi shows were largely on schedule, the Tamil and Telugu versions were delayed until 9 pm, and the Kannada and Malayalam shows were pushed to Thursday morning due to technical issues.

On March 19, the Day 1 of its release, the Aditya Dhar film achieved another milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. With this, Dhurandhar 2 not only registered a blockbuster opening but also rewrote records in Hindi cinema spanning over 113 years. Except for Pushpa 2, it has surpassed the opening-day collections of almost every pan-India film.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

While films like Baahubali, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2 have already achieved the Rs 100 crore milestone on Day 1, Dhurandhar 2 became the first Bollywood film to do so. The film, a sequel to Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, has now recorded the biggest opening in Bollywood history. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews, followed by Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.

The Hindi version dominated the collections, bringing in Rs 99.10 crore with an occupancy rate of 81 per cent. The Telugu version followed with Rs 2.12 crore at 59 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.08 crore and Rs 0.09 crore, respectively.

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Including paid previews and Day 1 earnings, the film’s total opening stands at Rs 145.55 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

With this, Ranveer Singh has surpassed some of the biggest Hindi blockbusters. These include Jawan, which opened at Rs 75.40 crore, and Pathaan, which earned around Rs 55-57 crore on its first day in India. He has also gone past films led by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Among Bollywood’s top openers, Dhurandhar 2 now leads with Rs 143.99 crore (including previews), followed by Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Animal (Rs 64 crore), Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore).

With the film already breaking records within two days, all eyes are now on its extended weekend performance. Given its strong start, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to earn between Rs 300-400 crore in India over the opening weekend.



