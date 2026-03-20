Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 shattered all Bollywood records, earning Rs 145.55 crore till Day 1. It's the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore on opening day, surpassing Jawan and Pathaan.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 was one of the most-awaited films of the year, right after Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which released on January 23. The excitement around the film was so strong that it started breaking records even before its official Day 1. During paid previews, the film collected Rs 43 crore at the box office, which is 57 per cent higher than its opening day collection of Dhurandhar. This number could have been even higher if the dubbed versions had been released on time and the shows had run smoothly. While Hindi shows were largely on schedule, the Tamil and Telugu versions were delayed until 9 pm, and the Kannada and Malayalam shows were pushed to Thursday morning due to technical issues.

On March 19, the Day 1 of its release, the Aditya Dhar film achieved another milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. With this, Dhurandhar 2 not only registered a blockbuster opening but also rewrote records in Hindi cinema spanning over 113 years. Except for Pushpa 2, it has surpassed the opening-day collections of almost every pan-India film.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

While films like Baahubali, KGF 2, and Pushpa 2 have already achieved the Rs 100 crore milestone on Day 1, Dhurandhar 2 became the first Bollywood film to do so. The film, a sequel to Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, has now recorded the biggest opening in Bollywood history. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 43 crore from paid previews, followed by Rs 102.55 crore on its first day.

The Hindi version dominated the collections, bringing in Rs 99.10 crore with an occupancy rate of 81 per cent. The Telugu version followed with Rs 2.12 crore at 59 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 1.16 crore. The Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 0.08 crore and Rs 0.09 crore, respectively.

ALSO READ| Amid Dhurandhar 2 Reviews, Day 1 Earnings, Propaganda Vs Patriotic Noise; Arijit Singh ‘Phir Se’ Soothes Hearts

Including paid previews and Day 1 earnings, the film’s total opening stands at Rs 145.55 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

With this, Ranveer Singh has surpassed some of the biggest Hindi blockbusters. These include Jawan, which opened at Rs 75.40 crore, and Pathaan, which earned around Rs 55-57 crore on its first day in India. He has also gone past films led by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Among Bollywood’s top openers, Dhurandhar 2 now leads with Rs 143.99 crore (including previews), followed by Jawan (Rs 75 crore), Animal (Rs 64 crore), Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), and Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore).

With the film already breaking records within two days, all eyes are now on its extended weekend performance. Given its strong start, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to earn between Rs 300-400 crore in India over the opening weekend.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn on its opening day?

Dhurandhar 2 achieved a massive Rs 102.55 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opening for a Bollywood film.

What was Dhurandhar 2's collection from paid previews?

The film garnered Rs 43 crore from paid previews, which was 57% higher than its actual opening day collection.

Which language version of Dhurandhar 2 performed the best on Day 1?

The Hindi version dominated the collections, earning Rs 99.10 crore with an impressive 81% occupancy rate.

How does Dhurandhar 2's opening compare to other major Bollywood films?

Dhurandhar 2's opening of Rs 143.99 crore (including previews) surpasses films like Jawan, Animal, and Pathaan, setting a new record.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Mar 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener
Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral
Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral
Entertainment
Amid Dhurandhar 2 Reviews, Day 1 Earnings, Propaganda Vs Patriotic Noise; Arijit Singh ‘Phir Se’ Soothes Hearts
Amid Dhurandhar 2 Reviews, Day 1 Earnings, Propaganda Vs Patriotic Noise; Arijit Singh ‘Phir Se’ Soothes Hearts
Entertainment
Panchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?
Panchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?
Advertisement

Videos

China Israel Tension: China Issues Sharp Condemnation of Israeli Strikes on Iranian Leadership
War update: Base hosts nearly 2,000 US troops and advanced fighter jets
Strike Alert: Iran launches massive counterattacks across multiple regions
Political Row: BJP Releases First List of 88 Candidates, CM Himanta to Contest from Jalukbari
Political Alert: Investigation did not strongly place Anand Singh at crime scene
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget