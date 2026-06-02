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HomeSportsWatch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph

Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj.
  • The visit occurred shortly after Kohli led RCB to IPL 2026 title.
  • Kohli scored a match-winning 75 in the IPL final.
  • RCB bowlers restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8.

Two days after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive IPL title, Virat Kohli visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan along with wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

Videos and photographs of the couple's visit surfaced online, showing them interacting with the revered saint at his ashram. The visit comes just days after Kohli played a match-winning knock in the IPL 2026 final, helping RCB lift the trophy.

RCB's Triumph In IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched IPL 2026 glory, riding on a stunning unbeaten 75 off 42 balls by Kohli to defeat Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Chasing a target of 156, the former India captain anchored the innings from start to finish, guiding RCB to their second successive IPL title. Despite carrying an injury concern, Kohli struck the fastest half-century of his IPL career during the chase.

Earlier, RCB's bowlers laid the foundation for victory by restricting Gujarat Titans to 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs. After captain Rajat Patidar opted to bowl first, Gujarat lost both skipper Shubman Gill and opener Sai Sudharsan inside the powerplay. While Washington Sundar capitalised on a reprieve to score a half-century, RCB's attack kept the scoring in check. Rasikh Salam Dar claimed three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with two apiece.

Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Their latest visit, coming immediately after another IPL title-winning campaign, has once again drawn attention from fans on social media, with many congratulating the couple and sharing clips from the Vrindavan visit.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit in Vrindavan?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.

What was the occasion for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visit to Vrindavan?

They visited two days after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second consecutive IPL title. Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock in the final.

What was Virat Kohli's performance in the IPL 2026 final?

Kohli scored a stunning unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to guide RCB to victory. He also struck the fastest half-century of his IPL career during the chase, despite an injury concern.

How did RCB's bowlers perform in the IPL 2026 final?

RCB's bowlers restricted Gujarat Titans to 155/8. Rasikh Salam Dar took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two each.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Premanand Maharaj IPL 2027 RCB IPL Scorecard
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