Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar 2, has finally been unveiled, giving audiences a glimpse of the next chapter in Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy universe. Scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, the sequel continues the gripping storyline that began in the first film.

Told you it was personal . . .



Trailer Out Now



Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only.



🔗- https://t.co/xjI12DMQCm#DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.



Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam @rampalarjun… pic.twitter.com/rvBfp0SKeZ March 7, 2026

Soon after the trailer dropped, Ranveer Singh shared his reaction on X, writing, “told you it was personal.” The message quickly caught fans’ attention, hinting at the emotional stakes driving the character’s mission.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: How ‘Ari Ari’ Went From Punjabi Roots To Hip-Hop Fame And Became The Film’s Viral OST

Ranveer Singh Returns As Jaskirat Singh Rangi

(Image Source: Youtube/JioStudios)

The trailer brings back Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whose undercover mission takes a deeper and more dangerous turn in the sequel.

This time, the story hints that Jaskirat is slowly rising within the criminal underworld of Lyari, with the visuals suggesting he could soon become the next ‘Lyari ka badshah.’

In the original film, Jaskirat operated as an Indian spy embedded within a Baloch gang led by Akshaye Khanna’s Rahman Dakait. The sequel appears to push that infiltration further, showing how he continues working from inside the organisation to dismantle a terror network.

Adding to the trailer’s intensity is a remixed version of Bombay Rockers’ iconic track “Ari Ari,” which plays throughout the high-stakes action sequences.

The trailer concludes with a striking moment where the character declares, “Now India will decide the future of Pakistan.”

Revisiting The Story Of Dhurandhar

The original Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5 last year, turned into a major box-office success despite receiving mixed reviews. The film reportedly earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Interestingly, the film was released only in Hindi and did not open in Gulf countries due to its subject matter. Even with that limitation, it managed to perform strongly at the box office.

The story revolved around Jaskirat infiltrating the gang led by Rahman Dakait as part of a covert mission.

The Twist That Set Up The Sequel

(Image Source: Twitter/@KraantiKumar)

The climax of the first film delivered several dramatic twists. Rahman Dakait was killed by Hamza, who later staged the situation to make it appear that someone else was responsible.

The final revelation changed everything: Hamza was actually Jaskirat, an undercover operative sent to Pakistan by Ajay Sanyal.

This twist left the narrative wide open for the sequel, which now promises to explore the next phase of his dangerous mission.

Cast Of The First Film

The first installment featured a strong ensemble cast, including:

Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam

Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal

R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal

Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali

Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamal

Their characters played key roles in shaping the espionage-driven narrative that now continues in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

What To Expect From Dhurandhar: The Revenge

With the sequel arriving soon, expectations are already high following the massive success of the first film. The trailer hints at bigger action sequences, deeper conspiracies, and a revenge-driven storyline that pushes Jaskirat’s mission further.

As the release date approaches, one question remains on fans’ minds: how far will Jaskirat go to complete his mission?

The answer may unfold when Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theatres on March 19.