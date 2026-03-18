The Tamil and Telugu paid preview shows were cancelled at the last minute due to the unavailability of these versions. The Hindi version will be screened instead.
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview: Tamil, Telugu Shows Cancelled; Hindi Shows Face 30-40 Minute Delay
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview: The paid premiere shows of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, have been cancelled in South due to the unavailability of regional language versions.
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview: Ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 have scheduled paid preview shows this evening. However, screenings of the Tamil and Telugu versions in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were cancelled just hours before showtime. These are reportedly being replaced with the original Hindi version of the film. While the Hindi shows will run in theatres, the distributors told ABP Live that the Hindi shows are expected to be delayed by around 30-40 minutes.
Tamil, Telugu Shows Cancelled
The decision was taken because of the last-minute cancellation due to the unavailability of the Tamil and Telugu versions, as dubbing has not yet been completed. Several halls have already started issuing refunds. Broadway Cinemas, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly.”
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It further apologised for the inconvenience.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly.— Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 18, 2026
We apologise for the inconvenience.
Hindi Shows Delayed
While Tamil and Telugu shows have been cancelled, the Hindi shows are facing a delay. A distributor told ABP Live that they have received the first part and that the advance is phenomenal. The distributor tells us that there will be around 30-40 minutes' delay in the show.
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The film is all set to hit silver screens on Thursday, March 19, after having received an ‘A’ certificate from CBFC. The film will run 16 minutes longer than the first part. Ahead of the paid previews scheduled for today, Aditya Dhar has requested fans not to share spoilers and let people walk out of theatres with their own unique experience. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sajay Dutt, among others.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were the Tamil and Telugu paid preview shows for Dhurandhar 2 cancelled?
Are the Hindi paid preview shows for Dhurandhar 2 running on time?
No, the Hindi paid preview shows are expected to be delayed by approximately 30-40 minutes. This is due to some logistical issues with receiving the film.
When is Dhurandhar 2 releasing in theatres?
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres tomorrow, March 19th. It received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC.
Will Dhurandhar 2 be longer than the first part?
Yes, Dhurandhar 2 will be 16 minutes longer than the first part of the film.