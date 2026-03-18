Dhurandhar 2 Has Post-Credit Surprise? Aditya Dhar Tells Fans To Stay Till Credits Roll

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Ahead of the paid preview shows for Dhurandhar: The Revenge this evening, director Aditya Dhar shared a note for fans. He urged viewers not to share spoilers or engage in piracy so that people should be able to walk in curious and leave with their own opinions. He also asked viewers to stay until the end credits finish rolling, hinting at a possible surprise.

Aditya Dhar’s Message For Dhurandhar 2 Viewers

In a heartfelt social media post that concluded with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, Aditya Dhar reflected on the journey of Dhurandhar. “Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide on December 5. And since then, you didn’t just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world’s!” he wrote in an emotional post. He called this journey “most humbling” and “most moving gift” a filmmaker could receive.

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Dhar then spoke about the intent behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, saying that the team was certain about one thing: to surprise the audience. “So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren’t prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest. We’ve put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt.”

The director urged audiences to watch the film in theatres with family and friends rather than on “a blurry phone screen.” Making a sincere appeal, he asked viewers not to share spoilers, so that everyone can walk in curious and experience the film in their own unique way.

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Addressing fans as his “dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family,” Dhar ended the note with the words: “You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I’m trusting you to protect what this becomes.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.