Will Sonakshi Sinha Join Politics? Shatrughan Sinha Says THIS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonakshi supports student protests; father addressed political debut rumors.

Her father alleged BJP IT cell orchestrates paid trolling against her.

Sonakshi has consistently denied plans for entering politics since 2014.

Sonakshi Sinha has often been vocal about issues close to her. When students protested in the national capital against alleged irregularities in NEET and other competitive examinations, she was among those who voiced their support. She also expressed her solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk who, at the time, was on an indefinite hunger strike. However, she has maintained silence over the ongoing students’ protest in Jharkhand. In an interview with ABP News, Sonakshi’s father and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha addressed the question of her possible political debut.

Will Sonakshi Sinha Join Politics?

Speaking to ABP News, Shatrughan Sinha said Sonakshi had also shown strong support for the students in Jharkhand a few days ago. When asked whether her vocal stance on such issues could indicate that she may eventually enter politics, he said, “I cannot say. Earlier, I used to ask her too.”

He added, “All I can say is that she is the most worthy daughter of a most worthy father.”

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Shatrughan Sinha also spoke about the trolling Sonakshi faces on social media. He claimed that many of those trolling her are “paid trolls” and alleged that the BJP’s IT cell orchestrates trolling against his daughter.

He said the trolling is not organic and alleged that these paid trolls often do not even know what they are supposed to say. Shatrughan also praised Sonakshi for not pay much attention to the trolling.

Sonakshi Sinha Has Earlier Said She Won’t Join Politics

Despite her public stance on several issues, Sonakshi has previously maintained that she has no plans to enter politics. In a 2016 interview with IANS, she said she did not have the aptitude for politics and that her father’s career in politics did not mean she would follow the same path.

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Earlier, in 2014, she told PTI that she would never join politics, describing herself as a creative person. “I will never join politics. There is no possibility for me to join politics. I am a creative person, and I always want to do something creative in my life,” she had said.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s System, a legal drama in which she played a lawyer. Details about her upcoming projects are yet to be announced.