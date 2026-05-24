India Issues Travel Advisory After WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Global Health Emergency

The Government of India on Sunday issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan following the outbreak of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

The move comes after the World Health Organization, under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also officially designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

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WHO Issues Temporary Recommendations

The WHO IHR Emergency Committee, in its May 22 recommendations, called on countries to strengthen disease surveillance at international entry points.

The recommendations advised authorities to “detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection” and also recommended “discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection.”

Health authorities further warned that countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, are at high risk of disease transmission.

India Advises Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel

In light of the evolving situation and in line with WHO recommendations, the Indian government advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the affected African nations until further notice.

“Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions,” the advisory stated.

The government is also expected to intensify screening and surveillance measures at airports and other international points of entry to monitor travellers arriving from affected regions.

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Bundibugyo Ebola Strain Explained

Ebola disease is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

The disease is associated with a high mortality rate and can spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated surfaces, or infected animals.

Authorities noted that, at present, there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain.

No Ebola Cases Reported In India

The Health Ministry clarified that India has not reported any case of Ebola disease linked to the Bundibugyo strain so far.

The advisory comes amid growing international concern over the outbreak and efforts by global health agencies to prevent further cross-border transmission in Central and East Africa.

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