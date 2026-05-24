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HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar's Emotional Message After Son Arjun Tendulkar Shines For LSG

Sachin Tendulkar's Emotional Message After Son Arjun Tendulkar Shines For LSG

Sachin applauded the youngster for staying calm while waiting for his chance, continuing to work hard, and believing in his abilities throughout the season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:37 AM (IST)

Arjun Tendulkar emerged as the most economical bowler for Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings in what was his first appearance of the season.

After being traded from Mumbai Indians to LSG, Arjun spent most of the campaign on the bench despite the team’s struggles. However, he finally got an opportunity in the side’s last league-stage game and made an immediate impression with the ball.

Following the match, his father and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message praising not only Arjun’s performance but also his patience and perseverance. Sachin applauded the youngster for staying calm while waiting for his chance, continuing to work hard, and believing in his abilities throughout the season.

Sachin posted on X: "Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always."

How did Arjun perform?

In LSG vs PBKS match, Arjun was introduced into the attack immediately after the Powerplay and quickly troubled Prabhsimran Singh with a sharp bouncer that created a wicket opportunity. However, Rishabh Pant dropped a relatively straightforward catch, denying him a wicket in his opening spell.

He eventually got his breakthrough in the 15th over, trapping Prabhsimran LBW with a superb yorker. Arjun finished with figures of 1/36 in his four overs, maintaining an economy rate of 9 - the best among all LSG bowlers in the match.

In comparison, Mohammed Shami conceded 45 runs in four overs, while Prince Yadav gave away 32 runs in three overs at an economy rate above 10. Mohsin Khan leaked 48 runs in his four-over spell, whereas Digvesh Singh Rathi turned out to be the most expensive bowler, conceding runs at an economy of 13 in his three overs.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Arjun Tendulkar's performance in his first match of the season?

Arjun Tendulkar was the most economical bowler for LSG against PBKS. He took one wicket for 36 runs in his four overs, with an economy rate of 9.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say about Arjun's performance?

Sachin Tendulkar praised Arjun's patience, perseverance, and positive attitude throughout the season. He highlighted Arjun's belief in his abilities and his hard work while waiting for his chance.

How did Arjun get his wicket?

Arjun trapped Prabhsimran Singh LBW with a yorker in the 15th over.

Was Arjun the most economical bowler for LSG in the match?

Yes, Arjun Tendulkar had the best economy rate among all Lucknow Super Giants bowlers in the match against Punjab Kings.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 May 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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