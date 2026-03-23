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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Rs 700 Cr Worldwide, Beats Major Blockbusters

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Rs 700 Cr Worldwide, Beats Major Blockbusters

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide, sets historic records and dominates global charts with massive weekend collections.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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The box office wave driven by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of slowing. Within just four days of release, the spy thriller has delivered a staggering global total nearing Rs 700 crore, turning its opening weekend into one of the most talked-about runs in recent cinema history.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani Takes Swipe At Dhurandhar 2 Over Demonetisation Angle, Says 'Get Information From Better Source'

A Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film opened strongly and only gained momentum as the days progressed. After earning Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day and Rs 80.72 crore on Friday, collections surged over the weekend. Saturday witnessed a sharp jump to Rs 113 crore, followed by an even stronger Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, this remarkable performance pushed the domestic net total to Rs 454.12 crore, while the gross domestic figure reached Rs 541.97 crore. Overseas markets added another Rs 149.35 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 691.32 crore by the end of Day 4.

Historic Numbers And Unmatched Growth

The film has achieved a rare milestone by delivering two consecutive Rs 100 crore days, a first for Hindi cinema. Its pace suggests it could surpass the lifetime earnings of its predecessor in record time.

What makes the run even more striking is its comparison with past blockbusters. The film has already outperformed several major titles in terms of opening weekend figures and is inching closer to the biggest global earners in Indian cinema.

Dominating Competition At The Box Office

Despite releasing alongside Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the film has maintained a clear lead. While the Telugu action drama has collected around Rs 71.3 crore globally so far, Dhurandhar 2 has surged far ahead with its massive numbers.

Strong Overseas Performance

Internationally, the film has also made a significant mark. With over $10 million (approx. Rs 93.8 crore) collected in the US market alone and a global tally exceeding $56 million (approx Rs 525 crore), it has secured a place among the top-performing films overseas.

In fact, it has ranked just behind Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, in global charts during the same period.

Having already crossed major milestones within days, the film is now eyeing even bigger records. With its current trajectory, industry watchers believe the Rs 1000 crore mark is well within reach, and possibly much more if the momentum holds steady.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned globally within its first four days?

Dhurandhar 2 has earned nearly Rs 700 crore globally within its first four days of release. This includes both domestic and overseas collections.

What was Dhurandhar 2's domestic box office collection by the end of Day 4?

By the end of Day 4, Dhurandhar 2's domestic net total reached Rs 454.12 crore. The domestic gross figure stood at Rs 541.97 crore.

Has Dhurandhar 2 achieved any unique box office milestones?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 has achieved the rare milestone of delivering two consecutive Rs 100 crore days, a first for Hindi cinema. Its pace is also faster than its predecessor.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing internationally?

Internationally, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over $10 million in the US alone and exceeded $56 million globally. It has ranked high on global charts, just behind 'Project Hail Mary'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
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Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar The Revenge Dhurandhar 2 Box Office
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