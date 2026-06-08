Avinash Mishra Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Eisha Singh, Says They're Very Good Friends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eisha previously denied reports, prioritizing her career and work.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant and Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra has finally addressed the engagement rumours that have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now. The actor has made it very clear that he is not in a relationship with Eisha Singh and that the two share nothing more than a close friendship. The rumours picked up pace after a series of photos surfaced on Instagram earlier this year, with fans speculating that the two had gotten engaged. Avinash has now stepped in to set the record straight once and for all, saying he is very much single.

Avinash Breaks Silence On Engagement Rumours

Talking to ETimes, Avinash explained that the photos that set off all the speculation were taken during the promotion of a music video. "We were promoting a music video, which was a wedding song filled with mehendi, sangeet and pheras," he said. He also made it clear that Eisha is not the only friend he is spotted with. "I am spotted not only with Eisha, but with others too. I have many friends. I am single, and only my mom will decide who I will get married to. Eisha and I are just very good friends, that's it," he told the publication.

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The two first came into the spotlight as a duo during Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 in 2024. Their warm bond on the show left fans rooting for something more, and that curiosity never really went away. After the show, Avinash and Eisha went on to collaborate on multiple music videos together, including Heeriye, Barsaat Ho Rahi, and Kala Sha Kala, and their on-screen chemistry only kept the rumours alive.

Eisha Singh Speaks Up

Eisha, too, has been consistent in shutting down the rumours. A few months ago, she spoke to The Times of India and talked about how her bond with Avinash has only grown stronger since Bigg Boss 18. "There's a common belief that relationships fall apart after Bigg Boss, but in my case, my bonds have improved and become even stronger," she said. When asked directly about the engagement reports, she laughed it off, saying, "Nahi ma'am, jab meri shaadi hogi toh sabko khud-ba-khud pata chal jaayega." She also added that she is fully focused on her career right now and does not feel this is the right time to think about marriage.

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As for Avinash, he is currently in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, alongside contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Farrhana Bhat, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Karan Wahi, Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Orry, Harsh Gujral, and Rithvik Dhanjani.