Annamalai Says 'We the Leaders' Nears 1.7M Members, Warns Against Unauthorised Use of His Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aiming for political change, movement focuses on membership expansion.

Annamalai warned against unauthorized groups using his name and photos.

BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday said his newly launched "We the Leaders" movement has reached nearly to 1.7 million members within three days of its launch, describing the response as a sign of growing support for political change in Tamil Nadu. Annamalai launched a "political movement" after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. He also floated the idea of Conscious Constituency appraoch in an effort to "bridge the gap between technological advancements and human-centric leadership". "Let’s step up, take action, and be the change. Join here to begin our political movement!," former Tamil Nadu BJP chief said in a post on X.

Annamalai Thanks Supporters

In a statement, Annamalai thanked supporters for their overwhelming response and said the movement was established with the objective of bringing about a political transformation in the state.

"Our We the Leaders movement was launched with the noble objective of bringing about political change in Tamil Nadu. With the immense love and support of the people, the movement is approaching 1.7 million members within just three days," he said.

Annamalai said the current focus of the movement would remain on expanding its membership base and building an organisational structure. He added that no positions or responsibilities have been assigned to anyone so far and that suitable individuals would be chosen for various roles at a later stage.

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Reiterating his earlier position, the BJP leader said the movement would not have permanent posts and that its first month would be dedicated exclusively to membership enrolment.

Warning Against Unauthorised Organisations

Annamalai also cautioned supporters against organisations operating in his name without authorisation.

He said some volunteers had launched separate groups using his name and photographs and had reportedly begun announcing district-level office-bearers. Such organisations, he clarified, have no affiliation with the We the Leaders movement.

"The actions of a few individuals should not dilute an initiative launched with a positive purpose," he said.

The former Tamil Nadu BJP chief noted that his team had previously written to organisations such as Annamalai Anbu Koottam and Annamalai Narpani Mandram, requesting them not to use his name. However, he expressed disappointment that such activities had continued despite those appeals.

"A few months ago, we had already written to organizations operating under names such as Annamalai Anbu Koottam and Annamalai Narpani Mandram, requesting that they refrain from using my name. It is regrettable that these organizations continue to engage in such activities despite that request," he said in a post on X.

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"Therefore, I respectfully urge all organizations using my name, including Annamalai Anbu Koottam, Annamalai Narpani Mandram, Annamalai Makkal Iyakkam, and others, to immediately stop using my name and photographs," he added.

He also appealed to those wishing to join the movement to register only through its official platform.