Doctors Remove Brain Tumour During Rare Surgery As Woman Watches Pawan Kalyan Film

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman watched favourite actor's film during awake brain surgery.

Surgery kept patient conscious to monitor vital brain functions.

Pawan Kalyan's movie helped keep patient calm and cooperative.

Successful tumour removal highlights awake surgery's benefit for patients.

In a remarkable medical feat that blends cinema with cutting-edge neuroscience, doctors in Guntur successfully removed a brain tumour from a woman while she stayed awake and watched her favourite actor's film. Koteswaramma, a devoted fan of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, watched scenes from his action movie They Call Him OG during her critical surgery. The rare procedure kept her calm, alert, and cooperative throughout the tumour removal. This historic awake brain surgery marks a breakthrough in treating complex tumours near vital brain areas.

The Medical Procedure

Koteswaramma, a resident of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, underwent what medical professionals call "awake brain surgery" at a private hospital in Guntur district. Instead of full general anaesthesia, doctors kept her conscious during part of the operation. During the procedure, scenes from They Call Him OG were played on a screen to help her remain relaxed and responsive.

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The medical team decided on awake surgery after detailed scans revealed the tumour was located dangerously close to brain areas controlling speech and movement. Dr Arun Kumar, the lead neurosurgeon, explained the technique: "During awake brain surgery, the patient remains conscious for a part of the procedure so that we can continuously monitor speech, memory and motor functions. This helps us remove the tumour more safely while protecting critical brain areas".

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Patient Cooperation Through Cinema

The surgery team, led by Dr Arun Kumar and Dr Rajasekhar, along with anaesthetists, nurses, and technicians, monitored Koteswaramma's functions throughout. She responded to questions, spoke with medical staff, and watched the movie simultaneously. Dr Rajasekhar shared why the film choice mattered: "The patient is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan. Playing scenes from OG helped her stay relaxed and cooperative. Her responses during surgery helped us monitor brain function in real time".

The film screening successfully reduced her anxiety and kept her engaged during critical surgery stages. Hospital officials confirmed the procedure was a major success, the tumour was removed without complications, and Koteswaramma is recovering well under observation.

Medical Significance

Medical experts note that awake craniotomy procedures are increasingly important for complex brain tumours. They allow surgeons to maximise tumour removal while reducing damage risks to vital brain functions like speech and movement. This case demonstrates how personal preferences can enhance medical outcomes in specialised neurosurgery.