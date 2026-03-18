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Sarke Chunar Row: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kannada film KD: The Devil’s Hindi song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, director Prem’s wife, Rakshitha, has finally broken her silence. In a series of Instagram Stories, she questioned the selective outrage targeting her husband, pointing out that films and songs with sexual themes were earlier accepted without controversy.

‘When Choli Ke Peeche Came Out, It Seemed Fine’

Rakshitha compared “Sarke Chunar” with older films and songs, arguing that similar content did not spark outrage when it was released.

“Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people’s posts. The fact is I know what’s written. I know what’s happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn’t matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. Still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

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She went on to say that it is not a “good feeling” when people talk about a director and question how talented he is based on one song. “One song doesn’t mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong.”

“Just because some films don’t do well as the others doesn’t mean he is a bad maker… wrong. Do you have the rights to question him? Yes, you do have the rights to ask him why, yes you do. Do you have the rights to abuse him? No, you don’t. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?”

She added in Kannada that people showing excessive pride and anger are in the wrong.

Rakshitha stressed that while public figures are open to scrutiny, people should maintain basic decency in how they speak about others. “I love my language and people more than that I am sure. Just because some one is abroad they love it more, it is not so. But when people talk about any person in public, shouldn’t we have some basic knowledge how to talk. Yes, we are always in public light, and we are questioned. We are made fun of. Why only Prem. Even if I step out anywhere, I see some random people comment badly about me? Then these activists come out and say, hey don’t talk about rakshitha like that. No, never.”

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She highlighted the challenges faced by Kannada filmmakers, explaining how difficult it is to sell films to OTT platforms or even draw local audiences to theatres. She said this struggle is not unique to their film but reflects the broader reality of the industry.

Defending Prem’s promotional style, she said that what some call “gimmicks” are often necessary to bring audiences to theatres. She added that once viewers watch the film, they have every right to judge it, and the team is open to feedback and committed to improving.

She remarked that abusive comments reveal the darker side of social media, where some users vent frustration while others get carried away in the moment.

Rakshitha assured fans that the situation will settle soon, calling it a matter of timing. “Thanks to all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here and so is Prem. KD is our baby, and we will do what’s right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only.”

She urged people not to tag her in posts unnecessarily, stating that she has already said everything she wanted to.

Sarke Chunar Row

Following the song’s release on YouTube, it faced backlash for its double-meaning lyrics and explicit undertones. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with Delhi Police and the CBFC, claiming the song is inappropriate for public viewing, especially for minors.

Singer Armaan Malik criticised the track, saying he had to listen twice to process it and called it a new low for the industry. Kangana Ranaut described it as a cheap publicity tactic, while filmmaker Onir questioned the censor board’s stance on such content.

The song was released in multiple languages by Anand Audio. After the backlash, the Hindi version was taken down from YouTube. KD: The Devil is scheduled to hit theatres on April 30.