Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSarke Chunar Row: Kannada Film Director’s Wife Breaks Silence Over Nora Fatehi Song, Says ‘Choli Ke Peeche Seemed Fine’

Sarke Chunar Row: Kannada Film Director’s Wife Breaks Silence Over Nora Fatehi Song, Says ‘Choli Ke Peeche Seemed Fine’

Sarke Chunar Row: Rakshitha, the wife of Kannada film director Prem, has addressed the ongoing controversy around the Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt song in a series of Instagram stories.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Sarke Chunar Row: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kannada film KD: The Devil’s Hindi song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, director Prem’s wife, Rakshitha, has finally broken her silence. In a series of Instagram Stories, she questioned the selective outrage targeting her husband, pointing out that films and songs with sexual themes were earlier accepted without controversy. 

‘When Choli Ke Peeche Came Out, It Seemed Fine’

Rakshitha compared “Sarke Chunar” with older films and songs, arguing that similar content did not spark outrage when it was released.

“Yes yes I have seen it all. I know you guys are tagging me in random people’s posts. The fact is I know what’s written. I know what’s happening. My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn’t matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news. Still not justifying, just asking so I can understand this.”

ALSO READ| Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt Song ‘Sarke Chunar’ To Get New Lyrics; Makers To Re-Release With Apology

She went on to say that it is not a “good feeling” when people talk about a director and question how talented he is based on one song. “One song doesn’t mean he is a horrible writer or does everything for gimmicks? Wrong.”

“Just because some films don’t do well as the others doesn’t mean he is a bad maker… wrong. Do you have the rights to question him? Yes, you do have the rights to ask him why, yes you do. Do you have the rights to abuse him? No, you don’t. When you abuse him or like some random lady spat badly saying it was personal?”

She added in Kannada that people showing excessive pride and anger are in the wrong.

Rakshitha stressed that while public figures are open to scrutiny, people should maintain basic decency in how they speak about others. “I love my language and people more than that I am sure. Just because some one is abroad they love it more, it is not so. But when people talk about any person in public, shouldn’t we have some basic knowledge how to talk. Yes, we are always in public light, and we are questioned. We are made fun of. Why only Prem. Even if I step out anywhere, I see some random people comment badly about me? Then these activists come out and say, hey don’t talk about rakshitha like that. No, never.”

ALSO READ| ‘Vulgarity, Cheap Attention Seeking Tactics,’ Kangana Ranaut Slams Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song From Kannada Film

She highlighted the challenges faced by Kannada filmmakers, explaining how difficult it is to sell films to OTT platforms or even draw local audiences to theatres. She said this struggle is not unique to their film but reflects the broader reality of the industry.

Defending Prem’s promotional style, she said that what some call “gimmicks” are often necessary to bring audiences to theatres. She added that once viewers watch the film, they have every right to judge it, and the team is open to feedback and committed to improving.

She remarked that abusive comments reveal the darker side of social media, where some users vent frustration while others get carried away in the moment.

Rakshitha assured fans that the situation will settle soon, calling it a matter of timing. “Thanks to all the concerned ones. I am truly grateful. I am here and so is Prem. KD is our baby, and we will do what’s right at the end and only the right. Trust us and smile more, love and love only.”

She urged people not to tag her in posts unnecessarily, stating that she has already said everything she wanted to.

Sarke Chunar Row

Following the song’s release on YouTube, it faced backlash for its double-meaning lyrics and explicit undertones. Advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with Delhi Police and the CBFC, claiming the song is inappropriate for public viewing, especially for minors.

Singer Armaan Malik criticised the track, saying he had to listen twice to process it and called it a new low for the industry. Kangana Ranaut described it as a cheap publicity tactic, while filmmaker Onir questioned the censor board’s stance on such content.

The song was released in multiple languages by Anand Audio. After the backlash, the Hindi version was taken down from YouTube. KD: The Devil is scheduled to hit theatres on April 30.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the song

The song faced backlash for its double-meaning lyrics and explicit undertones. It was deemed inappropriate for public viewing, especially for minors.

What was Rakshitha's (director Prem's wife) stance on the controversy?

Rakshitha questioned the selective outrage, comparing

Has the song

Following the backlash, the Hindi version of the song was taken down from YouTube. The makers plan to re-release it with new lyrics and an apology.

What are some of the criticisms leveled against the song?

Singer Armaan Malik called it a 'new low,' while Kangana Ranaut labeled it a 'cheap publicity tactic.' Others questioned the censor board's approval.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi Breaking News ABP Live Sarke Chunar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sarke Chunar Row: Kannada Film Director’s Wife Breaks Silence Over Nora Fatehi Song, Says ‘Choli Ke Peeche Seemed Fine’
Sarke Chunar Row: Kannada Film Director’s Wife Breaks Silence Over Nora Fatehi Song, Says ‘Choli Ke Peeche Seemed Fine’
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Song ‘Main Aur Tu’ Just Dropped On Spotify. Have You Heard It Yet?
Dhurandhar 2 Song ‘Main Aur Tu’ Just Dropped On Spotify. Have You Heard It Yet?
Entertainment
Dhurandhar: The Revenge To Run 16 Minutes Longer Than First Part; Gets CBFC ‘A’ Rating
Dhurandhar: The Revenge To Run 16 Minutes Longer Than First Part; Gets CBFC ‘A’ Rating
Entertainment
Salim Khan Discharged From Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Nearly A Month, Returns Home
Salim Khan Discharged From Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Nearly A Month, Returns Home
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pakistan Bombs Kabul Residential Areas, India Condemns Attack on Civilians and Hospitals
Breaking: Iran Strikes U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Gulf Tensions Escalate Amid Missile & Drone Attacks
BREAKING NOW: India Receives 47,000 MT LPG from Strait of Hormuz, Relief for Nationwide Gas Shortage
BREAKING NOW: LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Reaches India via Hormuz, Boosting Supply Amid Crisis Nationwide
GROUND REPORT: LPG Crisis Forces Sweet Makers to Wood Fires, Shortages Hit Homes and Shops
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget