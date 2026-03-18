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HomeElectionTMC Spotlights Muslim Nominees With 47 Minorities In Fray: Full List Of Muslim Candidates

TMC Spotlights Muslim Nominees With 47 Minorities In Fray: Full List Of Muslim Candidates

West Bengal elections 2026: Muslim voters are crucial in 40-45 constituencies. Mustafizur Rahaman replaced Humayun Kabir in Bharatpur.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
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West Bengal Elections 2026: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that the party will contest 291 of the state’s 294 seats.

She added that the remaining three seats will be contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa.

The candidate list features several senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee herself, who will contest from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Representation Across Groups in TMC List

According to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the 291 candidates include 52 women, 95 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 from minority communities.

Muslim Voters Key in Several Districts

Muslim voters are expected to play a decisive role in around 40 to 45 constituencies out of the total 294 seats in West Bengal. Districts such as Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas have a high concentration of Muslim voters, with several constituencies recording more than half of the electorate from the community.

Change in Bharatpur Seat Candidate

In Murshidabad district’s Bharatpur constituency, TMC has fielded Mustafizur Rahaman. The seat was earlier represented by Humayun Kabir, who was expelled from the party following a controversy linked to remarks on the Babri Masjid.

After being removed from the party, Kabir had claimed he would launch a new political outfit.

TMC List of Muslim Candidates

  1. Chopra - Hamidul Rahaman
  2. Goalpokhar - Md. Ghulam Rabbani
  3. Chakulia - Minhajul Arfin Azad
  4. Itahar - Mosaraf Hussain
  5. Kumarganj - Toraf Hossain Mondal
  6. Harishchandrapur - Md. Matebur Rahman
  7. Malatipur - Abdur Rahim Boxi
  8. Mothabari - Md. Najrul Islam
  9. Sujapur - Sabina Yeasmin
  10. Farakka - Amirul Islam
  11. Samserganj - Nur Alam
  12. Jangipur - Jakir Hossain
  13. Raghunathganj - Janab Akhruzzaman
  14. Lalgola - Dr. Abdul Aziz
  15. Bhagawangola - Reyat Hussain Sarkar
  16. Raninagar - Soumik Hussain
  17. Rejinagar - Ataur Rahman
  18. Beldanga - Rabiul Alam Chowdhury
  19. Hariharpara - Niamot Seikh
  20. Naoda - Shahina Mumtaz
  21. Domkal - Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS)
  22. Jalangi - Babar Ali
  23. Palashipara - Rukbanur Rahman
  24. Kaliganj - Alifa Ahmed
  25. Chapra - Jeber Sekh
  26. Baduria - Burhanul Mokaddin (Liton)
  27. Amdanga - Peerzada Kasem Siddiqui
  28. Deganga - Anisur Rahaman (Bidesh)
  29. Haroa - Md. Mufti Abdul Matin (Matin Saheb)
  30. Basirhat Uttar - Md Tauseef Rehman
  31. Canning Purba - Md. Baharul Islam
  32. Magrahat Paschim - Shamim Ahmed
  33. Falta - Jahangir Khan
  34. Bhangar - Saokat Molla
  35. Kasba - Javed Ahmed Khan
  36. Sonarpur Uttar - Firdousi Begum
  37. Metiabruz - Abdul Khaleque Molla
  38. Kolkata Port - Firhad Hakim
  39. Monteswar - Siddiqullah Chowdhury
  40. Ketugram - Sekh Sahonawez
  41. Hansan - Fayezul Haque (Kajal Sk)
  42. Murarai - Mosarraf Hossain

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats will the Trinamool Congress (TMC) contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The TMC will contest 291 of the state's 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

What is the representation of women, SC/ST, and minority communities in the TMC's candidate list?

The TMC's list of 291 candidates includes 52 women, 95 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 from minority communities.

Which districts have a high concentration of Muslim voters?

Districts like Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas have a high concentration of Muslim voters. Several constituencies have more than half of their electorate from this community.

Why was the candidate for the Bharatpur seat changed?

The TMC changed the candidate for the Bharatpur seat after the previous representative, Humayun Kabir, was expelled from the party due to controversial remarks.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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