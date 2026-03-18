TMC Spotlights Muslim Nominees With 47 Minorities In Fray: Full List Of Muslim Candidates

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West Bengal Elections 2026: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that the party will contest 291 of the state’s 294 seats.

She added that the remaining three seats will be contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa.

The candidate list features several senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee herself, who will contest from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Representation Across Groups in TMC List

According to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the 291 candidates include 52 women, 95 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 from minority communities.

Muslim Voters Key in Several Districts

Muslim voters are expected to play a decisive role in around 40 to 45 constituencies out of the total 294 seats in West Bengal. Districts such as Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas have a high concentration of Muslim voters, with several constituencies recording more than half of the electorate from the community.

Change in Bharatpur Seat Candidate

In Murshidabad district’s Bharatpur constituency, TMC has fielded Mustafizur Rahaman. The seat was earlier represented by Humayun Kabir, who was expelled from the party following a controversy linked to remarks on the Babri Masjid.

After being removed from the party, Kabir had claimed he would launch a new political outfit.

TMC List of Muslim Candidates

Chopra - Hamidul Rahaman Goalpokhar - Md. Ghulam Rabbani Chakulia - Minhajul Arfin Azad Itahar - Mosaraf Hussain Kumarganj - Toraf Hossain Mondal Harishchandrapur - Md. Matebur Rahman Malatipur - Abdur Rahim Boxi Mothabari - Md. Najrul Islam Sujapur - Sabina Yeasmin Farakka - Amirul Islam Samserganj - Nur Alam Jangipur - Jakir Hossain Raghunathganj - Janab Akhruzzaman Lalgola - Dr. Abdul Aziz Bhagawangola - Reyat Hussain Sarkar Raninagar - Soumik Hussain Rejinagar - Ataur Rahman Beldanga - Rabiul Alam Chowdhury Hariharpara - Niamot Seikh Naoda - Shahina Mumtaz Domkal - Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS) Jalangi - Babar Ali Palashipara - Rukbanur Rahman Kaliganj - Alifa Ahmed Chapra - Jeber Sekh Baduria - Burhanul Mokaddin (Liton) Amdanga - Peerzada Kasem Siddiqui Deganga - Anisur Rahaman (Bidesh) Haroa - Md. Mufti Abdul Matin (Matin Saheb) Basirhat Uttar - Md Tauseef Rehman Canning Purba - Md. Baharul Islam Magrahat Paschim - Shamim Ahmed Falta - Jahangir Khan Bhangar - Saokat Molla Kasba - Javed Ahmed Khan Sonarpur Uttar - Firdousi Begum Metiabruz - Abdul Khaleque Molla Kolkata Port - Firhad Hakim Monteswar - Siddiqullah Chowdhury Ketugram - Sekh Sahonawez Hansan - Fayezul Haque (Kajal Sk) Murarai - Mosarraf Hossain