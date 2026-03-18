The TMC will contest 291 of the state's 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).
TMC Spotlights Muslim Nominees With 47 Minorities In Fray: Full List Of Muslim Candidates
West Bengal elections 2026: Muslim voters are crucial in 40-45 constituencies. Mustafizur Rahaman replaced Humayun Kabir in Bharatpur.
West Bengal Elections 2026: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday unveiled its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that the party will contest 291 of the state’s 294 seats.
She added that the remaining three seats will be contested by the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa.
The candidate list features several senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee herself, who will contest from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Representation Across Groups in TMC List
According to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the 291 candidates include 52 women, 95 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 from minority communities.
Muslim Voters Key in Several Districts
Muslim voters are expected to play a decisive role in around 40 to 45 constituencies out of the total 294 seats in West Bengal. Districts such as Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas have a high concentration of Muslim voters, with several constituencies recording more than half of the electorate from the community.
Change in Bharatpur Seat Candidate
In Murshidabad district’s Bharatpur constituency, TMC has fielded Mustafizur Rahaman. The seat was earlier represented by Humayun Kabir, who was expelled from the party following a controversy linked to remarks on the Babri Masjid.
After being removed from the party, Kabir had claimed he would launch a new political outfit.
TMC List of Muslim Candidates
- Chopra - Hamidul Rahaman
- Goalpokhar - Md. Ghulam Rabbani
- Chakulia - Minhajul Arfin Azad
- Itahar - Mosaraf Hussain
- Kumarganj - Toraf Hossain Mondal
- Harishchandrapur - Md. Matebur Rahman
- Malatipur - Abdur Rahim Boxi
- Mothabari - Md. Najrul Islam
- Sujapur - Sabina Yeasmin
- Farakka - Amirul Islam
- Samserganj - Nur Alam
- Jangipur - Jakir Hossain
- Raghunathganj - Janab Akhruzzaman
- Lalgola - Dr. Abdul Aziz
- Bhagawangola - Reyat Hussain Sarkar
- Raninagar - Soumik Hussain
- Rejinagar - Ataur Rahman
- Beldanga - Rabiul Alam Chowdhury
- Hariharpara - Niamot Seikh
- Naoda - Shahina Mumtaz
- Domkal - Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS)
- Jalangi - Babar Ali
- Palashipara - Rukbanur Rahman
- Kaliganj - Alifa Ahmed
- Chapra - Jeber Sekh
- Baduria - Burhanul Mokaddin (Liton)
- Amdanga - Peerzada Kasem Siddiqui
- Deganga - Anisur Rahaman (Bidesh)
- Haroa - Md. Mufti Abdul Matin (Matin Saheb)
- Basirhat Uttar - Md Tauseef Rehman
- Canning Purba - Md. Baharul Islam
- Magrahat Paschim - Shamim Ahmed
- Falta - Jahangir Khan
- Bhangar - Saokat Molla
- Kasba - Javed Ahmed Khan
- Sonarpur Uttar - Firdousi Begum
- Metiabruz - Abdul Khaleque Molla
- Kolkata Port - Firhad Hakim
- Monteswar - Siddiqullah Chowdhury
- Ketugram - Sekh Sahonawez
- Hansan - Fayezul Haque (Kajal Sk)
- Murarai - Mosarraf Hossain
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many seats will the Trinamool Congress (TMC) contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections?
What is the representation of women, SC/ST, and minority communities in the TMC's candidate list?
The TMC's list of 291 candidates includes 52 women, 95 from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 from minority communities.
Which districts have a high concentration of Muslim voters?
Districts like Malda, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, and South 24 Parganas have a high concentration of Muslim voters. Several constituencies have more than half of their electorate from this community.
Why was the candidate for the Bharatpur seat changed?
The TMC changed the candidate for the Bharatpur seat after the previous representative, Humayun Kabir, was expelled from the party due to controversial remarks.