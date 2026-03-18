Tensions escalated after an altercation during Holi on March 4. An 11-year-old girl throwing a water balloon led to a dispute that resulted in violence and a death.
'Khoon Ki Holi': Tension Grips Uttam Nagar Ahead Of Eid, Families Fear Violence After Clash Death
Threats of violence have prompted some Muslim families to consider leaving. Police have increased security, but residents fear online threats and inflammatory content.
Tension continues to simmer in Uttam Nagar ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, days after a 26-year-old man died following clashes between two families from different communities earlier this month.
The unrest traces back to an altercation during Holi, when a dispute escalated into violence. With Eid approaching and threats surfacing, several Muslim families are now considering temporarily leaving the area until the situation stabilises, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Clash Triggered by Holi Incident
The initial confrontation began on March 4 after an 11-year-old girl threw a water balloon that struck a Muslim woman, leading to a heated argument. The situation quickly spiralled, and 26-year-old Tarun Kumar later succumbed to injuries sustained in the clashes.
Police have arrested 14 people and detained two minors in connection with the incident.
Residents Fear ‘Khoon Ki Holi’ Threats
Local residents say tensions have escalated due to alleged threats by certain leaders and religious groups warning of a “khoon ki Holi” — a phrase implying bloodshed.
Jameel Ahmad, a 55-year-old restaurant owner who has lived in the area for over five decades, expressed deep concern for his family’s safety.
“We are all scared because we have seen leaders say they will play ‘khoon ki Holi’. We have nowhere to go,” he said, adding that the dispute was originally between two families and not communal in nature.
Ahmad also claimed that some religious figures made threatening remarks during condolence visits, while videos circulating online have heightened anxiety among residents. According to him, some nearby families have already left, and his own children are urging him to do the same before Eid.
Police Step Up Security, Appeal for Calm
The Delhi Police said it is engaging with local residents and maintaining that no one has officially expressed plans to leave due to fear.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh appealed to residents to stay put, assuring them of adequate security arrangements for the festival.
Authorities have barricaded the Hastsal village area, with each lane secured by temporary barriers and police personnel deployed on the ground.
Online Threats Add to Concerns
Despite heightened security, concerns persist over inflammatory content and open threats circulating on social media, which, according to reports, remained unaddressed as of Monday.
No FIR has yet been registered against those issuing threats, and action against individuals posting such videos is still pending.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the recent tensions in Uttam Nagar?
What is the significance of 'khoon ki Holi' threats mentioned in the article?
'Khoon ki Holi' translates to 'bloody Holi' and implies threats of bloodshed. These alleged threats by certain leaders are increasing anxiety among residents.
What actions has the police taken to address the situation?
The police have arrested 14 individuals and detained two minors in connection with the clashes. They have also increased security and appealed for calm.
Are residents planning to leave Uttam Nagar due to fear?
Some Muslim families are considering leaving temporarily until the situation stabilizes. However, police state that no one has officially expressed plans to leave due to fear.