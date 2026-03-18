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HomeElectionGaurav Gogoi Defends Pradyut Bordoloi, Alleges ‘Political Smear Campaign’ By BJP

Gaurav Gogoi Defends Pradyut Bordoloi, Alleges ‘Political Smear Campaign’ By BJP

Gogoi emphasised party unity after meeting with Bordoloi, dismissing media reports and condemning the alleged misinformation. The Congress leadership reaffirmed its commitment to contest the polls unitedly.

By : Ritu Raj Phukan | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
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The political climate in Assam intensified on Wednesday as Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), came out strongly in defence of senior Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi amid speculation over his reported resignation.

Addressing the media, Gogoi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to damage Bordoloi’s reputation through what he described as a coordinated media narrative. He termed the developments a “deliberate political effort” aimed at weakening the Congress ahead of the upcoming elections.

‘Attempt to Tarnish Image’, Says Gogoi

“The Chief Minister of Assam is trying to politically tarnish the image of our senior MP, Pradyut Bordoloi, through the media,” Gogoi said, raising concerns over what he called misinformation being circulated in the public domain.

He added that he, along with Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, recently held a detailed meeting with Bordoloi to assess the political situation and discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns, Set To Join BJP Ahead Of Assam Polls

Congress Seeks to Project Unity

“We have just met with Pradyut Bordoloi and had an extensive discussion about the upcoming elections. I have come after speaking to him, and I strongly condemn the kind of things that are coming out in the media,” Gogoi said, rejecting the reports and backing Bordoloi’s position within the party.

His remarks come at a time when reports of Bordoloi’s resignation have fuelled speculation about internal developments within the Indian National Congress in Assam.

High Stakes Ahead of Elections

Bordoloi, a senior Congress leader and MP from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 2019, remains a key political figure in the state. His next move is being closely watched as Assam heads towards crucial elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has reiterated its commitment to contest the polls unitedly, while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to destabilise opposition leaders through political tactics.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Gaurav Gogoi defending Pradyut Bordoloi?

Gaurav Gogoi is defending Pradyut Bordoloi against what he calls a deliberate political effort by the Chief Minister to tarnish Bordoloi's reputation through media narratives.

What is the main accusation made by Gaurav Gogoi?

Gogoi accuses the Chief Minister of Assam of attempting to politically tarnish the image of senior MP Pradyut Bordoloi through coordinated media narratives.

What did Gaurav Gogoi and Jitendra Singh discuss with Pradyut Bordoloi?

They held a detailed meeting to assess the political situation and discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

What is the context behind the reports about Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation?

Reports of Bordoloi's resignation have fueled speculation about internal developments within the Indian National Congress in Assam ahead of crucial elections.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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