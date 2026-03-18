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YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has shared his first Instagram post after crashing his SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The accident reportedly occurred at a speed of 140-150 kmph during an Instagram Live, which many believe was an apparent suicide attempt. In his post, he revealed that he is now out of the ICU and “safe for now”.

Anurag Dobhal’s First Post After Car Crash

In a lengthy note, Dobhal said he never imagined he would survive the incident, calling his recovery nothing short of a miracle. He added that while he is uncertain about what lies ahead, he feels as though he has been given a second chance at life.

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“Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne [I did not imagine that I would stay alive after the road I took. It was an impossible return. It is nothing less than a miracle to me. I am an orphan today. I do not know what the future holds for me. But it is a new birth for me, so God must have thought something for me],” Dobhal wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Dobhal also reassured his followers that he is recovering. He acknowledged the concern shown by fans and thanked those who prayed for him, saying their support may have played a role in his survival. He added that he has now left everything to God.

“Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb [Many people are worried for me. Thank you to those who stayed with me and prayed for me. Perhaps these prayers worked for me. The rest I have left to God].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Earlier, his manager, Rohit Panday, had shared that Dobhal’s condition worsened on Sunday, leading to his re-admission to the ICU. He had urged fans to pray for the YouTuber’s speedy recovery. He also said that Dobhal will respond to his brother’s allegations once his condition is stable.

Anurag Dobhal’s Allegations, Brother’s Response

The controversy began after Dobhal posted a long video on YouTube, alleging that his family mentally harassed him to the point that he considered ending his life. He also accused his brother, Kalam Ink, of taking his money. Additionally, he claimed that his family did not accept his wife, Ritika Chauhan, due to caste differences, and said that she, too, had distanced herself from him.

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Responding to the allegations, Kalam Ink dismissed them as one-sided and accused Dobhal of seeking sympathy and social media attention. He released a series of videos countering the claims and stated that he is open to a CBI investigation to verify the financial accusations.

Kalam Ink further alleged that following the crash during the Instagram Live, Dobhal’s followers, over 8 million, began threatening his family. He also addressed each of Dobhal’s accusations in detail, presenting his version of events.

[If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please remember that help is available and you are not alone. You can reach out to trained counsellors through helplines such as Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832-2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 0657-6453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 0484-2448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline (Kolkata) 033-64643267.]