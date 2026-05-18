Yash Admits Fans May Be Upset Over ‘Toxic’ Delay, Shares Reason Behind Postponement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yash explains

Film's international release is prioritized over fixed Indian schedule.

Global release strategy differs from traditional Indian promotion model.

Focus is on finishing film before seeking distributors and investors.

Actor-producer Yash has finally addressed the ongoing delays surrounding his film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, offering clarity on why the project keeps shifting release dates. While fans have been waiting for a confirmed timeline, the star now says the decision is part of a deliberate move to position the film on a much larger, global platform.

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A Strategic Delay, Not A Setback

The film, bakced by his banner Monster Mind Creations and directed by Geethu Mohandas, was initally slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4. However, the makers chose to push it yet again, prioritising a broader international rollout over sticking to a fixed schedule.

Speaking to Variety, Yash acknowledged that such repeated delays may not sit well with audiences back home. “That is really something my fans or people in India will not like. They'll be upset because culturally once you start shooting the film, there is a timeline in their head,” Yash said.

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Why The Approach Is Different This Time

Unlike the traditional Indian model, where promotions often begin soon after a film is announced, Yash explained that Toxic is following a more global method. The focus, he said, is on completing the film before taking it to distributors and investors.

“In the West, everything starts when you finish the film. If somebody wants to buy the film or be part of it, they want to see the finished product because huge money is involved,” Yash said during a conversation with Variety.

He also pointed out how difficult it is to control buzz in India. “Unfortunately, marketing happens even if you don’t want to. The moment we start shooting, people start writing about it,” he said.