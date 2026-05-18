Ahead of the Bakrid festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a sharp statement on offering namaz on roads in the state. Addressing a programme in Lucknow, the CM said people can offer namaz in shifts, but roads cannot be blocked for prayers. He also warned that if people do not cooperate peacefully, the government would adopt “other methods.”

The Chief Minister said people often ask him whether namaz is really not offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh. “I tell them, 'No, that does not happen. Go and see for yourselves'... What right does anyone have to block a road? Everyone should offer their prayers only at their designated place of worship,” he said.

'Offer Prayers In Shifts'

Referring to concerns over large gatherings during prayers, Yogi Adityanath said, “Then offer your prayers in shifts. If your place of worship lacks sufficient space for everyone, manage your numbers accordingly. If you wish to coexist within this system, you must begin to abide by its rules and laws. If you wish to offer Namaz, do so in shifts—we will not stop you.”

He further stressed that the rule of law would be applied equally to everyone. “Offering namaz is important, and we will not stop it, but it cannot be done on roads. Roads are for common citizens, patients, workers, employees, traders and commuters. The government’s rules are universal and apply equally to all,” he said.

'Will Employ Other Methods ...'

The CM also said the government would not allow disorder on roads. “We will not allow anarchy to prevail on our streets. If you comply peacefully, that is excellent; otherwise, we will employ other methods. If you are willing to listen to reason and engage in dialogue, that is fine; but if not, then be prepared to face the consequences of confrontation. In Bareilly, some individuals attempted to test our resolve—and they certainly gained a clear understanding of our strength,” he added.