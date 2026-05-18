No, namaz cannot be offered on roads as they are meant for common citizens, patients, workers, employees, traders, and commuters. Prayers should be offered only at designated places of worship.
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'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces
Ahead of Bakrid, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said namaz cannot be offered on roads, urged prayers in shifts, and warned of “other methods” if rules are not followed.
- CM Adityanath: Roads are not for prayers.
- Offer prayers at designated places, in shifts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Can namaz be offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh?
What are the alternatives if a place of worship lacks space for everyone during prayers?
If a place of worship lacks sufficient space, people are advised to offer prayers in shifts and manage their numbers accordingly to abide by the rules.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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