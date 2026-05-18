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HomeCities'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces

'Comply Peacefully, Otherwise...': CM Yogi Warns Of Action Against Offering Namaz In Public Spaces

Ahead of Bakrid, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said namaz cannot be offered on roads, urged prayers in shifts, and warned of “other methods” if rules are not followed.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Adityanath: Roads are not for prayers.
  • Offer prayers at designated places, in shifts.

Ahead of the Bakrid festival, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a sharp statement on offering namaz on roads in the state. Addressing a programme in Lucknow, the CM said people can offer namaz in shifts, but roads cannot be blocked for prayers. He also warned that if people do not cooperate peacefully, the government would adopt “other methods.”

The Chief Minister said people often ask him whether namaz is really not offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh. “I tell them, 'No, that does not happen. Go and see for yourselves'... What right does anyone have to block a road? Everyone should offer their prayers only at their designated place of worship,” he said.

'Offer Prayers In Shifts'

Referring to concerns over large gatherings during prayers, Yogi Adityanath said, “Then offer your prayers in shifts. If your place of worship lacks sufficient space for everyone, manage your numbers accordingly. If you wish to coexist within this system, you must begin to abide by its rules and laws. If you wish to offer Namaz, do so in shifts—we will not stop you.”

He further stressed that the rule of law would be applied equally to everyone. “Offering namaz is important, and we will not stop it, but it cannot be done on roads. Roads are for common citizens, patients, workers, employees, traders and commuters. The government’s rules are universal and apply equally to all,” he said.

'Will Employ Other Methods ...'

The CM also said the government would not allow disorder on roads. “We will not allow anarchy to prevail on our streets. If you comply peacefully, that is excellent; otherwise, we will employ other methods. If you are willing to listen to reason and engage in dialogue, that is fine; but if not, then be prepared to face the consequences of confrontation. In Bareilly, some individuals attempted to test our resolve—and they certainly gained a clear understanding of our strength,” he added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can namaz be offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh?

No, namaz cannot be offered on roads as they are meant for common citizens, patients, workers, employees, traders, and commuters. Prayers should be offered only at designated places of worship.

What are the alternatives if a place of worship lacks space for everyone during prayers?

If a place of worship lacks sufficient space, people are advised to offer prayers in shifts and manage their numbers accordingly to abide by the rules.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government YOGI ADITYANATH BAKRID Namaz Prayers UP CM On Namaz Prayers In Shifts
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