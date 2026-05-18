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HomeEntertainmentMoviesWelcome To The Jungle Title Track OUT: Akshay Kumar's Film Bring Nostalgia With Fresh Chaos

Welcome To The Jungle Title Track OUT: Akshay Kumar's Film Bring Nostalgia With Fresh Chaos

The Welcome To The Jungle title track is out, blending nostalgia with fresh visuals. Akshay Kumar leads a star-studded cast in this high-energy comedy revival.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Welcome To The Jungle title track released, blending nostalgia with chaos.
  • Iconic dialogue starts track, then shifts to AI chimp and ensemble.
  • Song showcases Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and a large ensemble cast.
  • Music re-creates Sajid-Wajid's original with a fresh, contemporary sound.

The much-anticipated title track of Welcome To The Jungle has finally landed. The track wastes no time in pulling viewers straight into familiar territory. From its opening beats, the song leans into nostalgia while introducing a fresh, chaotic twist, setting the tone for what promises to be a loud, colourful entertainer led by Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ Teaser Out, Fans Say 'One More Disaster'

A Nostalgic Opening With A Twist

Right from the start, the track taps into memory. It kicks off with the iconic line, "Aalu lelo...kaande lelo (Nana Patekar's popular dialogue from Welcome)", instantly transporting fans back to the original film’s world. But just as quickly, things shift, cutting to an AI-generated chimpanzee and then unfolding into a high-energy introduction of the film’s sprawling ensemble.

Star Power Takes Centre Stage

The song doubles as a grand reveal of its massive cast. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the track features names like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among many others.

ALSO READ: ‘Was That Vijay?’ Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Coffee Shop Scene Goes Viral

Music That Bridges Old And New

Vocally, the track is carried by Shaan, Priya Patidar and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics penned by Meggha Bali. The music itself is a reimagined version, originally composed by Sajid-Wajid and now re-created by Montrose.

The song has been described as a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary sound and that balance is evident throughout. It doesn’t abandon the past; instead, it reshapes it for a newer audience.

The teaser of the film was released on May 15. It hinted at a plot that's completely driven by confusion and exaggerated humour. At its core lies a film-within-a-film gone wrong, fuelled by chaos, mistaken identities, and classic slapstick.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title track of the movie 'Welcome To The Jungle' like?

The title track pulls viewers into familiar territory with a nostalgic opening, then introduces a fresh, chaotic twist. It promises a loud, colourful entertainer led by Akshay Kumar.

How does the song 'Welcome To The Jungle' incorporate nostalgia?

The song begins with Nana Patekar's iconic dialogue 'Aalu lelo...kaande lelo' from the original 'Welcome' film, instantly transporting fans back to its world.

Who are some of the stars featured in the 'Welcome To The Jungle' title track?

The track features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

Who are the vocalists and lyricist for the 'Welcome To The Jungle' title track?

The song is vocally carried by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics penned by Meggha Bali.

How is the music of the 'Welcome To The Jungle' title track described?

The music is a reimagined version of the original composition by Sajid-Wajid, re-created by Montrose. It's described as a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary sound.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Welcome To The Jungle Welcome To The Jungle Title Track
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