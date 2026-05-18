Welcome To The Jungle Title Track OUT: Akshay Kumar's Film Bring Nostalgia With Fresh Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welcome To The Jungle title track released, blending nostalgia with chaos.

Iconic dialogue starts track, then shifts to AI chimp and ensemble.

Song showcases Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and a large ensemble cast.

Music re-creates Sajid-Wajid's original with a fresh, contemporary sound.

The much-anticipated title track of Welcome To The Jungle has finally landed. The track wastes no time in pulling viewers straight into familiar territory. From its opening beats, the song leans into nostalgia while introducing a fresh, chaotic twist, setting the tone for what promises to be a loud, colourful entertainer led by Akshay Kumar.

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A Nostalgic Opening With A Twist

Right from the start, the track taps into memory. It kicks off with the iconic line, "Aalu lelo...kaande lelo (Nana Patekar's popular dialogue from Welcome)", instantly transporting fans back to the original film’s world. But just as quickly, things shift, cutting to an AI-generated chimpanzee and then unfolding into a high-energy introduction of the film’s sprawling ensemble.

Star Power Takes Centre Stage

The song doubles as a grand reveal of its massive cast. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the track features names like Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani, among many others.

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Music That Bridges Old And New

Vocally, the track is carried by Shaan, Priya Patidar and Vikram Montrose, with lyrics penned by Meggha Bali. The music itself is a reimagined version, originally composed by Sajid-Wajid and now re-created by Montrose.

The song has been described as a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary sound and that balance is evident throughout. It doesn’t abandon the past; instead, it reshapes it for a newer audience.

The teaser of the film was released on May 15. It hinted at a plot that's completely driven by confusion and exaggerated humour. At its core lies a film-within-a-film gone wrong, fuelled by chaos, mistaken identities, and classic slapstick.