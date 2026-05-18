The UDF government has approved free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and increased honorariums for ASHA workers and Anganwadi staff.
CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
Kerala CM VD Satheesan announced free bus travel for women, hikes for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, elderly welfare measures, and an SIT probe in the first Cabinet meeting.
- New Kerala CM Satheesan's cabinet approved free bus travel for women.
- Elderly welfare department and ASHA worker honorarium hike approved.
In its first Cabinet meeting chaired by newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday, the UDF government unveiled a series of welfare measures, including free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and a Rs 3,000 increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers.
The Cabinet also approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.
Hike For Asha, Anganwadi Workers
Addressing the media after the meeting, VD Satheesan said the government had fulfilled a key promise made to ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat by approving a Rs 3,000 monthly hike in their honorarium.
Also Read: V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years
The government also announced a monthly increase of Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.
In a post on X, Satheesan said, "The #UDF Government has walked the talk. In our very first Cabinet meeting, we approved a Rs 3,000 hike in the honorarium for #ASHAworkers and created a dedicated portfolio for the welfare of the elderly. Honorarium hikes for #Anganwadi workers, cooking workers, pre-primary teachers and ayas have also been approved. Free #KSRTC travel for women will come into effect from June 15. Delivering on our promises from day one."
The #UDF Government has walked the talk. In our very first Cabinet meeting, we approved a ₹3,000 hike in the honorarium for #ASHAworkers and created a dedicated portfolio for the welfare of the elderly.— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) May 18, 2026
Honorarium hikes for #Anganwadi workers, cooking workers, pre-primary…
Emphasising the need for stronger elderly care, the Chief Minister said Kerala should emerge as a “model civilised society” by ensuring dignity and support for senior citizens.
The Cabinet further recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-tem Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker. As per the government’s schedule, MLAs will take oath on May 21, while the Speaker election will be held on May 22.
"The first Cabinet meeting to bring Indira guarantees given by UDF - free bus journey in KSRTC buses from 15th June. We are going to constitute a new department for old aged persons. The Cabinet has decided to increase to payment to Asha workers by Rs 3000," Satheesan said.
#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | Keralam CM VD Satheesan says,"The first Cabinet meeting to bring Indira guarantees given by UDF - free bus journey in KSRTC buses from 15th June. We are going to constitute a new department for old aged persons. The Cabinet has decided to increase to… pic.twitter.com/JhVelLR0yd— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026
Rahul Congratulated New CM
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi congratulatedSatheesan and his Cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, saying the new government would be guided by the voice of the people. In a post on X, he said the UDF’s victory reflected the people’s mandate and expressed confidence in the new administration.
Also Read: Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers
Earlier in the day, Satheesan took oath as Chief Minister, marking the return of the Congress-led UDF to power in Kerala after a decade following its sweeping win in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are some key welfare measures announced by the new Kerala government?
What decision was made regarding the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders?
The Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.