Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers

CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers

Kerala CM VD Satheesan announced free bus travel for women, hikes for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, elderly welfare measures, and an SIT probe in the first Cabinet meeting.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Kerala CM Satheesan's cabinet approved free bus travel for women.
  • Elderly welfare department and ASHA worker honorarium hike approved.

In its first Cabinet meeting chaired by newly sworn-in Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday, the UDF government unveiled a series of welfare measures, including free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and a Rs 3,000 increase in the honorarium of ASHA workers.

The Cabinet also approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.

Hike For Asha, Anganwadi Workers

Addressing the media after the meeting, VD Satheesan said the government had fulfilled a key promise made to ASHA workers protesting outside the Secretariat by approving a Rs 3,000 monthly hike in their honorarium.

Also Read: V D Satheesan Takes Oath As Keralam CM As UDF Returns To Power After 10 Years

The government also announced a monthly increase of Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

In a post on X, Satheesan said, "The #UDF Government has walked the talk. In our very first Cabinet meeting, we approved a Rs 3,000 hike in the honorarium for #ASHAworkers and created a dedicated portfolio for the welfare of the elderly. Honorarium hikes for #Anganwadi workers, cooking workers, pre-primary teachers and ayas have also been approved. Free #KSRTC travel for women will come into effect from June 15. Delivering on our promises from day one."

Emphasising the need for stronger elderly care, the Chief Minister said Kerala should emerge as a “model civilised society” by ensuring dignity and support for senior citizens.

The Cabinet further recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-tem Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker. As per the government’s schedule, MLAs will take oath on May 21, while the Speaker election will be held on May 22.

"The first Cabinet meeting to bring Indira guarantees given by UDF - free bus journey in KSRTC buses from 15th June. We are going to constitute a new department for old aged persons. The Cabinet has decided to increase to payment to Asha workers by Rs 3000," Satheesan said. 

Rahul Congratulated New CM

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi congratulatedSatheesan and his Cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, saying the new government would be guided by the voice of the people. In a post on X, he said the UDF’s victory reflected the people’s mandate and expressed confidence in the new administration.

Also Read: Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers

Earlier in the day, Satheesan took oath as Chief Minister, marking the return of the Congress-led UDF to power in Kerala after a decade following its sweeping win in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.

Before You Go

Breaking: PM Modi Arrives in Norway, Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Community in Oslo

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some key welfare measures announced by the new Kerala government?

The UDF government has approved free KSRTC bus travel for women, a dedicated department for elderly welfare, and increased honorariums for ASHA workers and Anganwadi staff.

What decision was made regarding the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders?

The Cabinet approved the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attack on Youth Congress leaders during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
ASHA Kerala Anganwadi Workers Free Bus Travel Kerala New Cabinet Kerala CM VD Satheesan Woen Empowerment
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CM Satheesan Announces Welfare Push For Women: Free Bus Travel, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
CM Satheesan Announces Free Bus Travel For Women, Rs 3,000 Hike For ASHA Workers
India
Rs 3,000 For Women, Free Bus Travel, 7th Pay Commission: Suvendu Cabinet's 5 Major Decisions For Bengal
Rs 3,000 For Women, Free Bus Travel, 7th Pay Commission: Suvendu's 5 Decisions For Bengal
India
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Ex-Miss Pune Contestant Found Dead In Bhopal Amid Dowry Harassment Claims
India
NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes Founder From Latur Day After Searches
NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes Founder From Latur
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Arrives in Norway, Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Community in Oslo
NEET Leak Case: Latur Coaching Owner Arrested as Viral Video Raises Fresh Questions
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Vitthal in Prayagraj Civil Lines, Rescue Operation On
Yogi Adityanath on Namaz: ‘Roads Are for Movement, Not for Religious Gatherings’
BIG BREAKING: AAP Leader Deepak Singla Arrested by ED in Bank Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget