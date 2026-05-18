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HomeNewsWorldTrump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Trump Shares Possible Iran Strike Map, AI Images Reveal ‘War Plan’

Trump shared AI-generated images of attacks on Iran alongside a warning to Tehran, escalating tensions amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He warned Iran about a ticking clock for a peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump has intensified tensions with Iran after sharing a series of AI-generated images and videos depicting possible American military action against Tehran. The posts, uploaded on his social media platform Truth Social, showed maps of Iran, missile strikes, drones attacking Iranian boats and dramatic battlefield visuals. The posts came alongside a stern warning from Trump, who said Iran was running out of time to move towards a peace agreement. “Time is of the essence,” Trump wrote, warning Tehran that “there won’t be anything left” if it failed to act quickly.

AI Posts Trigger Row

Trump reportedly shared more than 20 AI-generated images within a few hours, sparking fresh controversy online. One of the most discussed visuals showed a map of Iran covered with the American flag and surrounded by arrows pointing towards the country, fuelling speculation over a possible military escalation.

Other images depicted US drones targeting Iranian fast boats, while one post carried the caption: “BYE BYE, Fast boats”. A separate video appeared to show an American warship firing at an Iranian aircraft. Trump was also seen in one clip tapping a table and saying, “Fire, boom.”

In another AI-generated image captioned “Space Force”, Trump appeared among satellites in space, while a separate visual showed him pressing spacecraft control buttons against a backdrop of explosions and missile strikes.

Also Read: ‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Oil Route Under Pressure

The latest posts come amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran following continued military escalation in the Middle East. Trump recently warned Iran that it must move quickly towards a peace deal or face severe consequences.

The conflict has also intensified concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping routes. Nearly 20 per cent of global oil exports pass through the narrow waterway, and fears of disruption have already pushed global energy prices higher.

Meanwhile, the crisis has spread beyond Iran, with fresh violence reported between Israel and Lebanon. Iran-backed Hezbollah has indicated that a broader peace agreement may not be possible without a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon, further complicating diplomatic efforts in the region.

Also Read: ‘Attempt To Overthrow Islamic System’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US, Israel

Before You Go

Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Vitthal in Prayagraj Civil Lines, Rescue Operation On

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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