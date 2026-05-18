Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Very Shocking': Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's Co-Star, Director React As SIT Begins Investigation

'Very Shocking': Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's Co-Star, Director React As SIT Begins Investigation

Twisha Sharma death case shocks film industry as co-star Dheekshithh Shetty and director Abhilash Reddy react. SIT probes dowry allegations in Bhopal.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twisha Sharma's co-star remembers her as a committed, hard-working actress.
  • Director Abhilash Reddy recalls Twisha Sharma's simplicity and professionalism.
  • Twisha Sharma's family alleges murder, questioning the probe and bail.
  • Father criticizes the granting of anticipatory bail and police procedure.

The sudden death of Twisha Sharma has left both the public and the film industry shaken, with fresh reactions now emerging from those who once worked closely with her. As the investigation gathers pace in Bhopal, voices from her professional circle are struggling to come to terms with the loss, while her family continues to raise serious allegations.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Autopsy Reveals ‘Multiple Antemortem Injuries’, Disturbing Chats Surface

‘It’s A Very Shocking News’: Co-Star Reacts

Actor Dheekshithh Shetty, who shared screen space with Twisha in Mugguru Monagallu, said, "It's a very shocking news", while speaking to Hindustan Times, expressing disbelief over the development.

He further continued saying, "I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life.”

He revealed that their last interaction dates back nearly four years, during the shoot of the film. Since then, they had lost touch.

“I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her masters degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he added.

Director Recalls Her Simplicity And Professionalism

Echoing a similar sense of shock, filmmaker Abhilash Reddy described Twisha as grounded and sincere during their time working together.

“I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing,” he told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Dies 5 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Mental Harassment

Family Alleges Murder, Raises Concerns Over Probe

Twisha’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of murder, alleging she had been in contact with relatives until around 10 pm on the night before her death. According to them, she had expressed a desire to leave Bhopal and return home.

Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has also questioned the handling of the case and the decision to grant anticipatory bail to the accused’s mother.

“After the FIR was registered, we immediately demanded an arrest; however, on that very day—the day the arrest was supposed to take place—anticipatory bail was granted. To be honest, the arrest should undoubtedly have taken place. We are being told that ‘we are following the correct procedure’ and ‘maintaining a balance.’ Why is this word ‘balance’ being used?”

“Secondly, the grounds upon which this anticipatory bail was granted have set a dangerous precedent; it has effectively become a black law... If anticipatory bail is being granted solely on the basis of age and reputation, then it renders the entire concept of law utterly meaningless,” he added.

He further alleged delays in filing the FIR and claimed the family was not promptly informed about developments following their daughter’s death.

“You speak of ‘Nari Vandan,’ and you have even established special police stations for women; yet, that very station is refusing to even register our Zero FIR... It was only after tremendous insistence that our FIR was finally registered—on the night of the 15th,” he said.

“The police did not inform the parents that their daughter had passed away. The police should have informed us that they were transporting the body to AIIMS—especially given that the local police station was merely a few steps away,” he added.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reaction of co-star Dheekshithh Shetty to Twisha Sharma's death?

Dheekshithh Shetty described the news as 'very shocking' and expressed disbelief. He remembered Twisha as a committed and hard-working individual with a passion for her work and full of life.

How did filmmaker Abhilash Reddy remember Twisha Sharma?

Filmmaker Abhilash Reddy recalled Twisha as grounded and sincere. He also mentioned meeting her lovely parents during their film's screening and expressed sadness at her passing.

What allegations has Twisha Sharma's family made regarding her death?

Twisha's family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of murder. They allege she was in contact with relatives shortly before her death and had expressed a desire to leave Bhopal.

What concerns has Twisha Sharma's father raised about the investigation?

Her father has questioned the handling of the case, particularly the granting of anticipatory bail to the accused's mother. He believes arrests should have been made and is concerned about the grounds for bail.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Bhopal News Dowry Death Case Twisha Sharma Dheekshithh Shetty Abhilash Reddy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Very Shocking': Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's Co-Star, Director React As SIT Begins Investigation
'Very Shocking': Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma's Co-Star, Director React As SIT Begins Investigation
Celebrities
Keanu Reeves Signs On To Voice Lead Japanese Stop-Motion Feature 'Hidari'
Keanu Reeves Signs On To Voice Lead Japanese Stop-Motion Feature 'Hidari'
Celebrities
Vijay Mourns K Rajan, Who Died By Suicide At 85; Says His Contributions To Tamil Cinema Are ‘Memorable’
Vijay Mourns K Rajan, Who Died By Suicide At 85; Says His Contributions To Tamil Cinema Are ‘Memorable’
Celebrities
‘Was That Vijay?’ Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Coffee Shop Scene Goes Viral
‘Was That Vijay?’ Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu Coffee Shop Scene Goes Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Arrives in Norway, Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Community in Oslo
NEET Leak Case: Latur Coaching Owner Arrested as Viral Video Raises Fresh Questions
Breaking: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hotel Vitthal in Prayagraj Civil Lines, Rescue Operation On
Yogi Adityanath on Namaz: ‘Roads Are for Movement, Not for Religious Gatherings’
BIG BREAKING: AAP Leader Deepak Singla Arrested by ED in Bank Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget