Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twisha Sharma's co-star remembers her as a committed, hard-working actress.

Director Abhilash Reddy recalls Twisha Sharma's simplicity and professionalism.

Twisha Sharma's family alleges murder, questioning the probe and bail.

Father criticizes the granting of anticipatory bail and police procedure.

The sudden death of Twisha Sharma has left both the public and the film industry shaken, with fresh reactions now emerging from those who once worked closely with her. As the investigation gathers pace in Bhopal, voices from her professional circle are struggling to come to terms with the loss, while her family continues to raise serious allegations.

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‘It’s A Very Shocking News’: Co-Star Reacts

Actor Dheekshithh Shetty, who shared screen space with Twisha in Mugguru Monagallu, said, "It's a very shocking news", while speaking to Hindustan Times, expressing disbelief over the development.

He further continued saying, "I had always known her as this committed, hard-working girl who had a passion towards whatever she was doing. She was so full of life and it’s shocking to know that she took her own life.”

He revealed that their last interaction dates back nearly four years, during the shoot of the film. Since then, they had lost touch.

“I didn’t even know that she got married. We worked on that one film and then she went back to her place. She told me that she wanted to do her masters degree and acting was not up to the mark of what she was expecting it to be. Her brother was in the Army and she realised it wasn’t her cup of tea, so she wanted to just go back and settle with her family,” he added.

Director Recalls Her Simplicity And Professionalism

Echoing a similar sense of shock, filmmaker Abhilash Reddy described Twisha as grounded and sincere during their time working together.

“I met her parents on the day of our film’s screening and they were all such lovely people. It’s such sad and shocking news of her passing,” he told Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Pune Twisha Sharma Dies 5 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Mental Harassment

Family Alleges Murder, Raises Concerns Over Probe

Twisha’s family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of murder, alleging she had been in contact with relatives until around 10 pm on the night before her death. According to them, she had expressed a desire to leave Bhopal and return home.

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Father of the deceased, Navnidhi Sharma says, "After the FIR was registered, we immediately demanded an arrest; however, on that very day—the day the arrest was supposed to take place—anticipatory bail was granted. To be honest, the arrest should undoubtedly… https://t.co/n5vziSEnAa pic.twitter.com/3LXdeKhzEK — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, has also questioned the handling of the case and the decision to grant anticipatory bail to the accused’s mother.

“After the FIR was registered, we immediately demanded an arrest; however, on that very day—the day the arrest was supposed to take place—anticipatory bail was granted. To be honest, the arrest should undoubtedly have taken place. We are being told that ‘we are following the correct procedure’ and ‘maintaining a balance.’ Why is this word ‘balance’ being used?”

“Secondly, the grounds upon which this anticipatory bail was granted have set a dangerous precedent; it has effectively become a black law... If anticipatory bail is being granted solely on the basis of age and reputation, then it renders the entire concept of law utterly meaningless,” he added.

He further alleged delays in filing the FIR and claimed the family was not promptly informed about developments following their daughter’s death.

“You speak of ‘Nari Vandan,’ and you have even established special police stations for women; yet, that very station is refusing to even register our Zero FIR... It was only after tremendous insistence that our FIR was finally registered—on the night of the 15th,” he said.

“The police did not inform the parents that their daughter had passed away. The police should have informed us that they were transporting the body to AIIMS—especially given that the local police station was merely a few steps away,” he added.