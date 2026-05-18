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HomeEducationNEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes Founder From Latur Day After Searches

NEET UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Renukai Chemistry Classes Founder From Latur Day After Searches

CBI officials conduct searches at the office of Renukai Chemistry Classes in Maharashtra’s Latur during the NEET-UG paper leak investigation.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:00 PM (IST)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar from Maharashtra's Latur city in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case.

The development comes a day after the CBI carried out searches at RCC's main office in Latur city as part of its probe into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.

 

According to a report by news agency PTI, CBI officials reached the coaching institute located in the Shivnagar area during the afternoon and continued the search operation till late evening.

The development comes two days after the agency questioned RCC founder Shivraj Motegaonkar for nearly eight hours at his residence in the same locality.

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CBI Suspects Involvement Of Doctors

The CBI suspects that certain doctors from Latur may have purchased the allegedly leaked NEET examination paper, PTI reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

A team of CBI officials has been stationed in Latur for the last four days as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged examination malpractice.

The central agency had earlier registered an FIR in the matter and constituted multiple teams to probe the alleged leak, which ultimately led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3.

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Massive Examination Network Under Scanner

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held across 551 cities in India and 14 overseas centres.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the examination this year.

According to the NTA, information regarding alleged irregularities and malpractice surfaced on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination was conducted.

The agency stated that the matter was escalated to central agencies the following morning for “independent verification and necessary action”.

ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

Arrests Made In Probe

The CBI has already arrested several individuals from Maharashtra in connection with the case.

Among those arrested is Pune-based Biology lecturer Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who was allegedly part of the NTA’s paper-setting committee. She was arrested on Saturday after being questioned at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi.

The agency is continuing its investigation to determine the extent of the alleged leak network and identify others involved in the case.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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NEET CBI NEET UG Paper Leak
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