Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rhea, Showik struggled finding work after 2020 controversy.

Showik's IIM admission and corporate jobs became impossible.

Feeling cancelled, siblings launched their apparel brand, Chapter 2.

Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the difficult period she and her brother Showik faced after 2020, recalling how the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death affected their personal and professional lives. Speaking to Farah Khan in her latest vlog, the actor said both siblings struggled to find work after their release from jail. Rhea said Showik had secured admission to IIM and scored 97% in CAT, but the events of 2020 disrupted those plans. She also recalled feeling cut off from society and said the siblings eventually decided to build something of their own, launching their apparel brand Chapter 2.

Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Life After Jail

In a latest vlog of Farah Khan, Rhea spoke about the difficult circumstances that followed her arrest in connection with the drugs investigation linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Speaking with Farah Khan, she explained why she and Showik eventually started their apparel venture, Chapter 2. According to Rhea, her brother had performed well academically, scoring 97% in CAT and securing admission to IIM.

She said, “Itni mushkil se cheezein theek hui hain darr lagta hai (Things have improved with such difficulty; I’m afraid). Chapter 2, we started because he got 97% in CAT, and then 2020 came, and all of that happened, where he got arrested along with me. He had even got into IIM, and we had paid the fees, but that did not happen, and he lost the time… Then we came out and kuch kaam nahi tha (there was no work).”

‘We Were Cancelled By Society’

Rhea said finding employment was difficult for both siblings once they were out of jail. She recalled spending time at home while Showik struggled to find opportunities in the corporate sector. She added, “We used to be sitting at home. Cancel hi ho gaye the society se aur filmein bhi nahi mil rahi thi (We were cancelled by society, and there were no film offers). Showik was not even getting jobs. No corporate was willing to take him on.”

Rhea Chakraborty also recalled an incident involving her father, claiming he lost a senior position at a hospital after his surname was linked to hers. Speaking to Farah Khan, she said he had been selected as medical superintendent at a major hospital but was allegedly turned away after staff learned his surname. Rhea said, “Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town… and then they found out his surname and said, ‘Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty ho toh,” describing how the controversy surrounding her affected her family as well.

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Rhea and Showik subsequently moved towards entrepreneurship, with Showik becoming her partner in Chapter 2.

What Happened After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death?

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in June 2020, aged 34. Rhea, who was his girlfriend at the time, had been living with him and Showik before moving out days before his death. The siblings were arrested during the investigations that followed. Rhea faced allegations from Sushant’s family and was questioned in connection with several aspects of the case. At the same time, the Narcotics Control Bureau investigated alleged drug-related offences involving the siblings.

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Rhea has since returned to entertainment, including a stint as a judge on MTV Roadies, while also launching a podcast and fashion venture. She is currently appearing on The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. Rhea’s latest comments offer a glimpse into how she and Showik tried to rebuild their careers after a turbulent period. From struggling to find work to starting a business together, the siblings have since taken a different professional route.