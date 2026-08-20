Govinda Once Spoke About His Kundli Predicting A Second Marriage, Told Sunita To ‘Be Prepared’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce plea against Govinda.

Govinda's old interview discussing second marriage resurfaced.

He admitted breaking engagement with Sunita for Neelam.

After Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce plea and was spotted leaving the Bandra family court with her son Yashvardhan on Wednesday, an old interview of Govinda has gone viral on social media. In the interview, the actor spoke about his kundli predicting a second marriage and even said that Sunita should be prepared for the possibility of him getting involved with someone else.

‘There’s A Second Marriage In My Kundali’

The actor, in an old interview with Stardust, made the revelation about his second marriage.

“Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my kundali,” Govinda said in an old interview with Stardust.

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He went on to say, “Well, I am a firm believer of destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharti. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It’s difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya’s charms. I haven’t given in to the temptation as yet.”

Govinda Once Broke Off His Engagement To Sunita

Govinda had also opened up about his relationship with actress Neelam Kothari and confessed that he had broken off his engagement to Sunita and would have probably married Neelam.

“I am very impulsive. After I started getting busier, my relationship with Sunita went through a change. She began feeling insecure and jealous. And I was of no help. She would nag me, and I would lose my temper. We had constant fights. In one of those fights, Sunita said something about Neelam, and I lost my head and called it quits. I asked Sunita to leave me. I broke off my engagement with her. And had Sunita not called me after five days and coaxed me into it again, I would probably have married Neelam,” he said.

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“Yes, I wanted to marry her. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Neelam was the ideal girl, the kind every man visualises for a life partner. The kind of girl I wanted. But that was getting emotional. There was another practical side. Just because I had fallen in love elsewhere, I couldn’t overlook my commitment towards Sunita. If there was no sense of duty in a man, this would go on. Leave one for another and another for another,” he added.

Govinda further revealed that his father wanted him to marry Neelam, while his mother believed that since he had given his word to Sunita, he should honour his commitment.

The actor also admitted that he would feel jealous when Neelam signed films with other actors at the time.

Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Plea

On Wednesday, Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce plea against Govinda and was spotted outside the Bandra family court with their son Yashvardhan. When paparazzi asked her why she was at the court, Sunita appeared to respond sarcastically, saying that she and her son had gone there to celebrate someone’s birthday.

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha later confirmed the development, telling the outlet that it had happened just minutes earlier and that the actor had no immediate reaction.

“But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?” NDTV quoted Sinha as saying.

He further added, “Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone - for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all.”

Off late, Govinda has been linked to actor Komal Rani and was even spotted with her at the airport where he introduced her to paps.