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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWicked Actress Marissa Bode Shares Disturbing Flight Incident, Calls It 'Blatant Segregation'

Wicked Actress Marissa Bode Shares Disturbing Flight Incident, Calls It 'Blatant Segregation'

Wicked actor Marissa Bode has shared a disturbing flight experience, alleging she was denied boarding due to her wheelchair and calling the incident “blatant segregation”.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Marissa Bode denied boarding due to wheelchair.
  • Airline cited inability to climb stairs as reason.
  • Bode called the experience
  • Southern Airways policy requires step ascent/descent.

"Wicked" actor Marissa Bode recalled the incident when she was denied boarding a flight because of her wheelchair and called it a "blatant segregation".

Bode, a disabled actor, shared a video on her TikTok handle on Thursday, according to the entertainment news website Variety, where she narrated about her flight experience.

The 25-year-old actor said her manager spoke to the airline prior, and they were assured that the necessary arrangements would be made.

Bode said the staff asked if she was able to get up from the wheelchair and walk the stairs, and after denying it, she wasn't allowed to board the flight.

"So I got to the gate, and I was like, ‘Hey, could you help me locate my boarding pass...And the two people at the gate look at me, and they are like, ‘Can you stand?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And they said, ‘I’m sorry, but because of that, we’re going to have to deny you boarding.’ They proceeded to tell me all the planes within this airline have stairs to get on the plane. Wild. Never heard of that before," she said.

"I was like, disabled people are not an afterthought. Why, knowing that disabled people exist, which y’all clearly often forget, do you choose not to update your planes? And I was like, ‘This is blatant segregation," she added.

The actor was travelling by Southern Airways Express, whose policy states the passengers must be capable of ascending and descending several steps to board their small, 28-seat or fewer aircraft. "My manager spoke to them beforehand, and they fully assured, I would be set for my flight," she said.

Bode made her acting debut in 2024 with "Wicked: Part I", where she essayed the role of Nessarose Thropp. The film also featured Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. She then went on to feature in the second installment of the franchise, "Wicked: Part Two", which released in 2025. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Marissa Bode denied boarding a flight?

Marissa Bode, a disabled actor, was denied boarding by Southern Airways Express because she could not ascend stairs to board their aircraft. The airline stated this was their policy for small planes.

What was Marissa Bode's experience with Southern Airways Express?

Marissa Bode was denied boarding a flight despite assurances from her manager that arrangements would be made. She felt this was 'blatant segregation' due to her inability to climb stairs.

What is Southern Airways Express's policy regarding boarding?

Southern Airways Express requires passengers to be capable of ascending and descending several steps to board their aircraft, which are 28 seats or fewer.

Who is Marissa Bode?

Marissa Bode is a 25-year-old disabled actor who made her acting debut in 'Wicked: Part I' and also appeared in 'Wicked: Part Two'.

Published at : 26 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wicked Wicked 2 Marissa Bode Wicked Movie Wicket Movie Cast
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