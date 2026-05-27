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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’

Who Is Sandip Patel? Indian-Origin Producer Earns Cannes 2026 Attention With Eric Roberts’ ‘Holy Father’

Indian-origin filmmaker Sandip Patel gained attention at Cannes 2026 with Eric Roberts-starrer Holy Father. Here’s all about the producer, SRHP Films and his upcoming Hollywood projects.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian-origin producer Sandip Patel showcased international projects at Cannes.
  • His film 'Holy Father,' starring Eric Roberts, generated significant buzz.
  • Patel's SRHP Films aims to bridge Indian and Hollywood cinema.
  • Upcoming projects include Hollywood film 'Sundown Town' and 'Two Zero One Four'.

 Indian-origin filmmaker and producer Sandip Patel has emerged as one of the names drawing attention at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, thanks to his growing slate of international film projects. Based in Augusta, Georgia, Patel used the prestigious global event to strengthen industry ties, discuss internatioal collaborations, and spotlight his upcoming Hollywood productions. Among the projects creating buzz was Holy Father, a film starring Eric Roberts and Mary Lyrette.

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Sandip Patel Brings SRHP Films To The Global Stage

Over the past few years, Patel has steadily expanded the presence of his production banner, SRHP Films, across international platforms. His appearance at Cannes 2026 marked another major steps in that journey as he focused on introducing his projects to global buyers, distributors and production partners.

At the centre of those conversations was Holy Father, directed by Shravan Tiwari. The film reportedly generated interest among film professionals and overseas buyers attending the festival,particularly for its international scale and cross-cultural appeal.

Patel also participated in networking events and industry meetings throughout Cannes, where discussions reportedly revolved around international film distribution, co-productions and future collaborations between Indian and global cinema industries.

What Is ‘Holy Father’ About?

While detailed plot information remains under wraps, Holy Father has already gained visibility because of its Hollywood cast and international ambitions. The film stars Eric Roberts alongside Mary Lyrette and is being positioned as a project aimed at wider global audiences.

Industry observers at Cannes reportedly viewed the film as part of a broader effort by Patel and SRHP Films to bridge Indian storytelling sensibilities with Hollywood-style production.

‘Sundown Town’ Also Adds To Patel’s Expanding Line-Up

Apart from Holy Father, Patel is also attached to another Hollywood project titled Sundown Town. The film, once again directed by Shravan Tiwari, held its U.S. launch ceremony on May 23, 2026.

Produced by Sandip Patel and Rita Patel, the film is currently scheduled for release in 2027. Reports suggest the project forms part of SRHP Films’ wider strategy to establish a stronger foothold in international entertainment markets.

Sandip Patel’s Cannes Meetings And Global Film Plans

During the festival, Patel reportedly met several film professionals, distributors and business executives to discuss opportunities in global cinema. The conversations largely focused on cross-cultural storytelling, international partnerships and ways to expand the reach of Indian cinema overseas.

Patel is also associated with the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). At Cannes, he reportedly received guidance from IMPPA Vice President Atul Patel regarding international market opportunities and global expansion strategies for Indian filmmakers.

Award-winning photographer and digital marketing professional Ashvin Borad was also part of some of the festival interactions and industry discussions.

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More Projects Under SRHP Films

Beyond its Hollywood ventures, SRHP Films has also worked on projects across multiple genres targeting audiences in India and abroad. Several productions linked to the banner have reportedly been released on streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Among the titles associated with the banner are Murshid, Aazam and 706. Reports also suggest the company is developing additional international projects, including Two Zero One Four, featuring Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sandip Patel's role at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival?

Sandip Patel used the Cannes Film Festival to strengthen industry ties, discuss international collaborations, and spotlight his upcoming Hollywood productions.

What are the key projects Sandip Patel is promoting?

The key projects creating buzz are 'Holy Father,' starring Eric Roberts, and 'Sundown Town,' both directed by Shravan Tiwari.

What is the significance of 'Holy Father'?

'Holy Father' has gained visibility due to its Hollywood cast and international ambitions, aiming for wider global audiences.

What is SRHP Films' broader strategy?

SRHP Films aims to establish a stronger foothold in international entertainment markets by bridging Indian storytelling with Hollywood-style productions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Sandip Patel ENtertainment News Eric Roberts Cannes 2026 Holy Father SRHP Films
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