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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesManoj Bajpayee Weighs In On FWICE Directive Against Ranveer Singh, Says Industry Lacks Full Details

Manoj Bajpayee Weighs In On FWICE Directive Against Ranveer Singh, Says Industry Lacks Full Details

Farhan Akhtar has claimed that Ranveer Singh backed out of Don 3 at the last minute, which caused him losses estimated at around Rs 45 crore.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj Bajpayee hopes FWICE and actor resolve dispute soon.
  • Editor Shweta Venkat questions FWICE's selective outrage.
  • Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta doubts directive's impact on workers.
  • Ranveer Singh's spokesperson remains silent on dispute.

Ever since the Mumbai-based trade union - Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) - issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, several people from the film industry have weighed in on the controversy. The latest to react is Manoj Bajpayee. During the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor, the actor said he does not have complete information about the issue but hopes both sides will resolve the matter soon.

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To FWICE Directive

Manoj Bajpayee said most people in the industry are relying on reports circulating online and are yet to know the full details of the matter. “I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don’t have the detailed information about it,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ| ‘FWICE Not A Court, Can’t Ban People’: Ashoke Pandit Explains Action Against Ranveer Singh After ‘Don 3’ Exit

He added, “But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members is that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon.” 

Shweta Venkat Points Out ‘Double Standards’

Earlier, Gangs of Wasseypur editor Shweta Venkat questioned FWICE’s handling of industry concerns raised almost three years ago and accused the body of “selective outrage”.

In an interview with Screen, she recalled that 242 film editors had approached the union in 2023 over issues including pay slabs, pending dues and working conditions, but claimed there had been little progress since. “We needed a dialogue with the producers. There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert post since that meeting.”

She later took to social media and wrote, “When film editors came to you seeking help to start a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been three years. Or maybe we just weren’t cool enough. Basically, producer ya actor bano.”

Sanjay Gupta Questions The Move

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also questioned the rationale behind the directive against Ranveer Singh. Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “When an A-list hero shoots, more than 300 workers are employed on set. Ban him and you’re not stopping him - you’re depriving workers of their livelihood. What sense does that even make?”

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple, Apologises Over Kantara Mimicry Row

FWICE Directive Against Ranveer Singh

FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, asking members across its affiliated crafts not to work with the actor until the issue is resolved. Later, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit clarified that the move is not a “ban”.

“See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can’t ban people…we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It’s my choice whether I want to work with him or not. So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that wherever they are, they will not work with him till the time this issue is sorted,” he told ETimes, before adding, “Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend which will start.” 

Pandit also claimed FWICE had reached out to the actor three times regarding a complaint raised by Farhan Akhtar, but did not receive a response. Following this, the union was forced to issue the directive.

In April this year, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming that Ranveer Singh’s exit from the film at the last minute had caused him monetary losses amounting to Rs 45 crore. 

Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence

Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released a statement on Monday, saying the actor has deliberately chosen to remain silent on Don 3 and intends to continue doing so. The statement said Ranveer has “the highest regard” for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the franchise.

“Throughout the recent developments around Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” it read.

The spokesperson added that despite speculation and multiple narratives emerging publicly, Ranveer has not felt the need to respond. His focus, the statement said, remains on his work and upcoming commitments. It concluded by saying he continues to hold “deep respect and goodwill” for everyone involved with the franchise and wishes it continued success, adding that choosing restraint and grace has always been a conscious decision on his part.

Farhan Akhtar, however, has remained mum throughout. He has neither spoken about the issue publicly after the directive nor released a statement. 



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FWICE directive against Ranveer Singh?

FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive, meaning its affiliated members across 30 crafts will not work with Ranveer Singh until an issue is resolved.

Why did FWICE issue this directive?

The directive was issued after Ranveer Singh allegedly caused monetary losses of Rs 45 crore to Farhan Akhtar by exiting a film at the last minute, and FWICE did not receive a response after reaching out to the actor three times.

How has the film industry reacted to the FWICE directive?

Manoj Bajpayee expressed hope for a resolution, while Sanjay Gupta questioned the directive's impact on workers' livelihoods. Shweta Venkat criticized FWICE for alleged selective outrage.

Has Ranveer Singh responded to the directive?

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson released a statement indicating he has chosen to remain silent on the Don 3 issue, believing in handling professional matters with dignity and respect.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj Bajpayee FWICE Don 3 Farhan Akhtar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News
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