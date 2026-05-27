Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 leads globally despite a 16.2% weekday collection dip.

Chand Mera Dil shows a 6.7% decline, Karuppu faces 24.6% fall.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bhooth Bangla gain momentum.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge nears Rs 1,800 crore worldwide gross.

Tuesday's box office battle reflected the usual weekday slowdown for several films, but a few titles still manages to hold their ground.

While Drishyam 3 continued to dominate globally with massive numbers, Chand Mera Dil saw collections slip further on Day 5. At the same time, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Bhooth Bangla delivered encouraging gains, proving that audience interest remains intact despite midweek fatigue.

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Chand Mera Dil Day 5 Box Office Collection

Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 2.10 crore net on Tuesday, marking a 6.7% decline from Monday’s Rs 2.25 crore haul. The romantic drama ran across 4,119 shows on Day 5 and continued adding to its overall tally at a steady pace.

So far, the film has earned Rs 15.35 crore in India net collections, while its India gross stands at Rs 18.16 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.40 crore on Day 5, taking its international gross to Rs 2.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now touched Rs 20.81 crore.

Drishyam 3 Day 6 Box Office Collection

Despite witnessing a weekday fall, Drishyam 3 remained the top performer among the current releases. The Malayalam thriller earned Rs 6.45 crore net on Day 6, registering a 16.2% dip from the previous day’s Rs 7.70 crore.

Running across 4,668 shows, the film has now amassed Rs 68.60 crore in India net collections and Rs 79.62 crore in India gross earnings. Overseas business remained extremely strong, with the film collecting Rs 6 crore on Tuesday alone. Its overseas total now stands at Rs 90.70 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 170.32 crore.

Karuppu Day 12 Box Office Collection

Karuppu witnessed one of the sharper drops among the current releases on Tuesday. The film collected Rs 4.45 crore net on Day 12, down 24.6% from Monday’s Rs 5.90 crore.

Even with the fall, the film’s overall numbers remain strong. The India net collection has reached Rs 159.20 crore, while India gross stands at Rs 184.26 crore. Internationally, the film added another Rs 1 crore, taking its overseas total to Rs 69 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 253.26 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Day 12 Box Office Collection

Unlike several other films, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do managed to post growth on Tuesday. The comedy-drama earned Rs 1.40 crore net on Day 12, showing a 12% increase over Monday’s Rs 1.25 crore.

The film screened across 2,919 shows and has now collected Rs 39 crore net in India. Its India gross total currently stands at Rs 46.29 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.15 crore, pushing its international gross to Rs 7.55 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected Rs 53.84 crore so far.

Raja Shivaji Day 26 Box Office Collection

Historical drama Raja Shivaji also reported slight growth on Tuesday. The film collected Rs 0.58 crore net on Day 26, improving 7.4% from the previous day’s Rs 0.54 crore.

With 834 shows running nationwide, the film’s India net total has touched Rs 93.12 crore, while India gross stands at Rs 110.06 crore. Overseas collections are currently Rs 4.22 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 114.28 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Day 40 Box Office Collection

Even after 40 days in theatres, Bhooth Bangla continued attracting audiences. The horror-comedy earned Rs 0.65 crore net on Tuesday, recording a notable 30% jump from Monday’s Rs 0.50 crore.

The film’s India net collection has now reached Rs 175.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 207.95 crore. Overseas collections remain strong at Rs 53.75 crore, helping the film achieve a worldwide gross total of Rs 261.70 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 69 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued its extraordinary theatrical journey even on Day 69. The action entertainer earned Rs 0.15 crore net on Tuesday, reflecting a 25% rise from Monday’s Rs 0.12 crore.

The film’s India net collection has now reached a staggering Rs 1,147.85 crore, while India gross stands at Rs 1,373.73 crore. Overseas earnings remain equally massive at Rs 426.67 crore. With this, the worldwide gross collection has soared to Rs 1,800.40 crore.

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Tuesday Box Office Verdict

Tuesday belonged to Drishyam 3 in terms of daily collections, although the film still witnessed a 16.2% weekday decline. Chand Mera Dil also slowed down with a 6.7% drop, while Karuppu faced the steepest fall among major releases at 24.6%. On the brighter side, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do showed healthy momentum with 12% growth, and Bhooth Bangla surprised once again by jumping 30% even after 40 days in cinemas. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continued rewriting box office records globally with a staggering Rs 1,800.40 crore worldwide gross, remaining the biggest performer among all films currently in theatres.