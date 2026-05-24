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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTejasswi Prakash Reveals She Was Still In School When Karan Kundrra Was Chasing His Big Break

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals She Was Still In School When Karan Kundrra Was Chasing His Big Break

Karan Kundrra revealed he got his first acting break in 2008 after messaging Ekta Kapoor on Facebook, while Tejasswi Prakash says she was still in school at the time.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra began acting in 2008 while Tejasswi Prakash was in school.
  • They discussed their differing career starts and nearly nine-year age gap.
  • Kundrra entered the industry via a Facebook request to Ekta Kapoor.
  • Prakash joined acting after a photo in a newspaper brought attention.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of Bollywood's most-talked-about couples right now, and the two have been making headlines ever since their Netflix reality show Desi Bling dropped. But here is something that came up recently and got everyone talking: when Karan was just starting out in the entertainment industry back in 2008, Tejasswi was still sitting in a classroom.

School Days And Screen Debuts

The couple recently appeared on Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's YouTube podcast, where they got candid about how their careers began and how they found their way to each other. It was here that the age gap of nearly nine years between them came up in a fun and lighthearted way. When Karan spoke about how he landed his first break, he recalled sending a Facebook friend request to producer Ekta Kapoor back in 2008 from his hometown of Jalandhar, where he was working at a call centre alongside his father. Ekta replied and asked him to come to Mumbai, and the rest, as they say, is history.

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When Tejasswi was asked about what she was up to during that same time, she laughed and said she was in school in 2008. She also shared that acting was never something she had planned for herself. It was only after her photo appeared in a newspaper and people started noticing her that audition offers began coming in, and that is how she eventually entered the industry.

TejRan: From Bigg Boss To Proposal

Tejasswi also opened up about what she knew about Karan before the two actually met. She said she had only watched him in Love School and found him interesting, but also admitted he was completely different from the kind of person she had imagined herself dating. She mentioned that she had never dated someone from her own workplace before and liked keeping things professional.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

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The two started dating in 2021 after meeting on Bigg Boss 15, where their bond quickly caught the audience's attention and earned them the fan-favourite name TejRan. In Desi Bling, the couple gave viewers a closer look at their relationship, including some fights that sparked breakup rumours. However, Karan put all speculation to rest in the finale when he got down on one knee in Dubai and proposed to Tejasswi with a diamond ring, asking for her hand in marriage in Punjabi. A tearful and overwhelmed Tejasswi said yes. The couple has not yet announced a wedding date.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Karan Kundrra start his career in the entertainment industry?

Karan Kundrra began his career in the entertainment industry in 2008. At that time, Tejasswi Prakash was still in school.

How did Tejasswi Prakash get into the acting industry?

Tejasswi Prakash entered the industry after her photo appeared in a newspaper. This led to audition offers coming her way.

How did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash meet?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 in 2021. They began dating shortly after.

Did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get engaged?

Yes, Karan Kundrra proposed to Tejasswi Prakash with a diamond ring in Dubai. Tejasswi tearfully accepted his proposal.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH TejRan Desi Bling
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