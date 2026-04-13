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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Asha Bhosle Said Comparisons With Lata Mangeshkar 'Caused Pain', Affected Their Bond

When Asha Bhosle Said Comparisons With Lata Mangeshkar 'Caused Pain', Affected Their Bond

Asha Bhosle recalled early misunderstandings with Lata Mangeshkar, saying industry comparisons caused emotional strain. However, she clarified there was always love and respect between them.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle discusses early career rivalry rumors with Lata Mangeshkar.
  • She felt misunderstood due to constant comparisons with her sister.
  • Bhosle clarifies that love and respect always defined their bond.
  • Their strong family ties transcended public perception and industry pressures.

A resurfaced interview of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has brought back memories of her complicated but loving bond with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. The story reveals how the two music icons were once caught in rumours of rivalry and misunderstandings, especially during their early careers. However, Asha Bhosle later opened up about the truth behind those moments, including why she used to feel angry at times. Her revelations show a mix of emotion, respect, and deep family connection behind the headlines.

Anger And Misunderstandings In Early Days

In an Interview, Asha Bhosle recalled that during the early phase of her career, she sometimes felt upset and misunderstood in comparison to her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. She said that people often tried to compare them, which created emotional pressure and tension in her younger years. However, she clarified that these feelings were part of a difficult phase and not a lasting conflict. Over time, she learned to handle such comparisons and focused on building her own identity in the music industry with a different singing style and approach.

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A Bond Beyond Rumours And Rivalry

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Asha Bhosle also made it clear that despite public speculation, there was always love and respect between the sisters. She explained that many stories about rivalry were exaggerated and often created by outside perceptions. According to her earlier interviews, both sisters eventually understood each other better and even laughed at attempts to create division between them. Asha emphasized that their bond remained strong over the years, rooted in mutual admiration and shared musical heritage. Their relationship stood as a reminder that family ties can survive public pressure and industry comparisons.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asha Bhosle sometimes feel angry at her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar?

Asha Bhosle felt upset due to constant comparisons with Lata Mangeshkar during her early career. This created emotional pressure, but it was a temporary phase.

Were Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar truly rivals?

No, the stories of rivalry were exaggerated and often created by outside perceptions. There was always love and respect between the sisters.

How did Asha Bhosle handle comparisons to Lata Mangeshkar?

Asha Bhosle learned to handle comparisons over time and focused on building her own identity. She developed a different singing style and approach.

What is the nature of the bond between Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar?

Their bond is complicated but loving, rooted in mutual admiration and shared musical heritage. Their family ties survived public pressure and industry comparisons.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Lata Mangeshkar Asha Lata Relationship
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