When Asha Bhosle Said Comparisons With Lata Mangeshkar 'Caused Pain', Affected Their Bond

A resurfaced interview of legendary singer Asha Bhosle has brought back memories of her complicated but loving bond with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. The story reveals how the two music icons were once caught in rumours of rivalry and misunderstandings, especially during their early careers. However, Asha Bhosle later opened up about the truth behind those moments, including why she used to feel angry at times. Her revelations show a mix of emotion, respect, and deep family connection behind the headlines.

Anger And Misunderstandings In Early Days

In an Interview, Asha Bhosle recalled that during the early phase of her career, she sometimes felt upset and misunderstood in comparison to her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. She said that people often tried to compare them, which created emotional pressure and tension in her younger years. However, she clarified that these feelings were part of a difficult phase and not a lasting conflict. Over time, she learned to handle such comparisons and focused on building her own identity in the music industry with a different singing style and approach.

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A Bond Beyond Rumours And Rivalry

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Asha Bhosle also made it clear that despite public speculation, there was always love and respect between the sisters. She explained that many stories about rivalry were exaggerated and often created by outside perceptions. According to her earlier interviews, both sisters eventually understood each other better and even laughed at attempts to create division between them. Asha emphasized that their bond remained strong over the years, rooted in mutual admiration and shared musical heritage. Their relationship stood as a reminder that family ties can survive public pressure and industry comparisons.