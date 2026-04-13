'Will We Celebrate A Gangster?' ZEE5 Faces Backlash Over ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Docuseries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Audience urges ZEE5 to reconsider series title and content.

A new Hindi docuseries called Lawrence of Punjab is set to release on ZEE5. It will, what the OTT platform says, tell the story of "a rise" and also "the story of what it leaves behind". Shortly after the OTT platform posted about the upcoming docuseries on social media, it started a conversation on social media. Many Internet users made wild guesses that the docuseries is made on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It also sparked a storm online, with viewers accusing ZEE5 of turning a violent criminal into a “hero” and glorifying a man linked to multiple killings.

Backlash Against ZEE5

After ZEE5 shared teasers and updates about “Lawrence of Punjab”, fans on social media reacted with anger and disbelief. Many questioned why a convicted gangster should be the subject of a big streaming project.

One user wrote, “Wow now we will whitewash the image of a criminal. We will celebrate a gangster. Nice, mera desh bdl rha h prr aage nhi bdh rha h.” [My country is changing but not growing].” Another viewer hit back at the platform, saying, “Movie on Hindu terrorist Lawrence Bishnoi... Alright now we glorifying a convicted criminal.”

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Several comments specifically mentioned victims of crime connected to Bishnoi. One person wrote, “This gangster killed an innocent businessman in Noida who had a four‑year‑old son, and they killed that person in front of his son and wife. Imagine such a killer shown as a hero. How low our country has fallen.” Others said ZEE5 should be ashamed for using Bishnoi’s name to make money and asked the platform to at least remove the word “Punjab” from the title so as not to hurt the image of an entire community.

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Why Is This A Problem?

Critics argue that turning a criminal into a mainstream subject can send the wrong message, especially to young audiences. They say that a series on Lawrence Bishnoi risks turning violence and gang culture into entertainment, rather than focusing on the pain of victims and the damage done to families.

Some viewers demanded that ZEE5 reconsider the project, saying, “You should be ashamed of yourself for glorifying this piece of shit to make money, at the very least reconsider the title, remove Punjab from it. Obviously you don’t care about the message being presented. He is a disgrace to India, let alone Punjab.” These comments highlight the fear that celebrating such figures normalises crime and disrespects the memory of those who suffered at their hands.

This is not just the story of a rise.

It’s the story of what it leaves behind.#LawrenceofPunjab coming soon on #ZEE5 pic.twitter.com/A3tsIHS240 — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) April 11, 2026

About The Film

Lawrence of Punjab is an upcoming Hindi docuseries/film set for release on ZEE5 and is described as an exploration of the rise and story behind the headlines surrounding Lawrence Bishnoi as predicted by fans. However, no official statement related to the project has been released yet. It is directed by Raghav Dhar. The project is promoted with the tagline “his is not just the story of a rise. It’s the story of what it leaves behinds”. While the creators may say they want to present “facts” or “the truth,” many viewers feel the mere act of making a big‑screen‑style story about such a criminal serves to glorify him instead of condemn him.