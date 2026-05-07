‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anil Kapoor shared AI-generated Met Gala image.

Image features Majnu Bhai's painting on cape.

Fans reacted with humor and movie dialogues.

When the Met Gala red carpet rolled out this week, Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor found a way to gate-crash fashion’s most exclusive night without even boarding a flight. Any Guesses?

Anil Kapoor Shares AI - Generated Image

Well, the actor took to social media to share how. He posted an AI-generated image of himself at the Gala.

The picture shows him dressed in a black suit and completing his look with a larger-than-life embroidered cape. The twist? The cape features none other than Majnu Bhai's iconic painting from the 2007 cult comedy Welcome. And fans have not quite forgotten Majnu Bhai’s famous painting.

When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai...@cultr_IN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/1NuCDPzKjd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 6, 2026

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Along with the post, he also wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… cultrIN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! [cultrIN proved that art has no boundaries!]”

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The image quickly went viral and honestly, it deserved to. Kapoor's fictional painter alter ego, who created gloriously absurd artwork in the film, has now apparently made it to the most prestigious fashion event in the world.

One social media user said, “Best post of the day, made my day”, to which added another, “Anil sir will never get old, rightly said by Kajol 27 years ago in 1998-99 during filming Hum Aapke Dil Main Rehte Hai.”

People were commenting on his famous dialogues and lines from the movie. One shared a humour-filled dialogue. It read, “bahut lucky hai tu jis din main brush uthata hun gun nahi uthata hun [You are very lucky, the day I pick up the brush, I don't pick up the gun].”