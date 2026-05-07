Anil Kapoor shared an AI-generated image of himself at the Met Gala. The image depicted him dressed for the event with a unique cape.
‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits
Anil Kapoor amused fans by sharing an AI-generated Met Gala look featuring Majnu Bhai’s iconic painting from Welcome. The playful post quickly went viral, with social media users celebrating the humorous crossover.
- Anil Kapoor shared AI-generated Met Gala image.
- Image features Majnu Bhai's painting on cape.
- Fans reacted with humor and movie dialogues.
When the Met Gala red carpet rolled out this week, Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor found a way to gate-crash fashion’s most exclusive night without even boarding a flight. Any Guesses?
Anil Kapoor Shares AI - Generated Image
Well, the actor took to social media to share how. He posted an AI-generated image of himself at the Gala.
The picture shows him dressed in a black suit and completing his look with a larger-than-life embroidered cape. The twist? The cape features none other than Majnu Bhai's iconic painting from the 2007 cult comedy Welcome. And fans have not quite forgotten Majnu Bhai’s famous painting.
When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai...@cultr_IN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/1NuCDPzKjd— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 6, 2026
ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian Says She Unknowingly Consumed Drug-Laced Drink At Coachella
Along with the post, he also wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… cultrIN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! [cultrIN proved that art has no boundaries!]”
ALSO READ | ‘The Kerala Story’ Director Says He Stays Away From Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan; Here's Why
How Did Social Media Users React?
The image quickly went viral and honestly, it deserved to. Kapoor's fictional painter alter ego, who created gloriously absurd artwork in the film, has now apparently made it to the most prestigious fashion event in the world.
One social media user said, “Best post of the day, made my day”, to which added another, “Anil sir will never get old, rightly said by Kajol 27 years ago in 1998-99 during filming Hum Aapke Dil Main Rehte Hai.”
People were commenting on his famous dialogues and lines from the movie. One shared a humour-filled dialogue. It read, “bahut lucky hai tu jis din main brush uthata hun gun nahi uthata hun [You are very lucky, the day I pick up the brush, I don't pick up the gun].”
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Anil Kapoor attend the Met Gala without being there?
What was special about the cape in Anil Kapoor's Met Gala image?
The cape featured Majnu Bhai's iconic painting from the movie 'Welcome'. This was a reference to Anil Kapoor's character from the film.
How did social media users react to Anil Kapoor's post?
Users reacted positively, calling it the 'best post of the day' and reminiscing about his famous dialogues from 'Welcome'.