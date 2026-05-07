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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits

‘Welcome’ To Met Gala: Anil Kapoor’s AI-Generated Look Has Internet In Splits

Anil Kapoor amused fans by sharing an AI-generated Met Gala look featuring Majnu Bhai’s iconic painting from Welcome. The playful post quickly went viral, with social media users celebrating the humorous crossover.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anil Kapoor shared AI-generated Met Gala image.
  • Image features Majnu Bhai's painting on cape.
  • Fans reacted with humor and movie dialogues.

When the Met Gala red carpet rolled out this week, Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor found a way to gate-crash fashion’s most exclusive night without even boarding a flight. Any Guesses?

Anil Kapoor Shares AI - Generated Image 

Well, the actor took to social media to share how. He posted an AI-generated image of himself at the Gala. 
The picture shows him dressed in a black suit and completing his look with a larger-than-life embroidered cape. The twist? The cape features none other than Majnu Bhai's iconic painting from the 2007 cult comedy Welcome. And fans have not quite forgotten Majnu Bhai’s famous painting. 

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Along with the post, he also wrote, “When MET Gala met Majnu Bhai… cultrIN ne prove kar diya ki art ki koi seema nahi hoti! [cultrIN proved that art has no boundaries!]”

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How Did Social Media Users React?

The image quickly went viral and honestly, it deserved to. Kapoor's fictional painter alter ego, who created gloriously absurd artwork in the film, has now apparently made it to the most prestigious fashion event in the world. 
One social media user said, “Best post of the day, made my day”, to which added another, “Anil sir will never get old, rightly said by Kajol 27 years ago in 1998-99 during filming Hum Aapke Dil Main Rehte Hai.”

People were commenting on his famous dialogues and lines from the movie. One shared a humour-filled dialogue. It read, “bahut lucky hai tu jis din main brush uthata hun gun nahi uthata hun [You are very lucky, the day I pick up the brush, I don't pick up the gun].”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Anil Kapoor attend the Met Gala without being there?

Anil Kapoor shared an AI-generated image of himself at the Met Gala. The image depicted him dressed for the event with a unique cape.

What was special about the cape in Anil Kapoor's Met Gala image?

The cape featured Majnu Bhai's iconic painting from the movie 'Welcome'. This was a reference to Anil Kapoor's character from the film.

How did social media users react to Anil Kapoor's post?

Users reacted positively, calling it the 'best post of the day' and reminiscing about his famous dialogues from 'Welcome'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Met Gala Majnu Bhai Painting Fashion Parody
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