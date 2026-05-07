Khloe Kardashian Says She Unknowingly Consumed Drug-Laced Drink At Coachella

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had a disturbing experience during her first and only visit to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival after unknowingly consuming a drink she believes was laced with drugs, according to E! News.

Speaking on the recent episode of her podcast Khloe in Wonder Land, Khloe said she attended the music festival only once and described the experience as "not good."



"I've gone once," Khloe shared. "It was many moons ago. I feel like 2016 or something like that. It wasn't the best experience. I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew," as per the outlet. The 41-year-old explained that she was attending an off-site party where a mysterious drink was circulating among guests.



"I don't think anyone drugged me," Khloe explained. "I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs."

She further recalled feeling unwell after consuming the drink.

"I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy," she said. "No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that," according to E! News.



According to Khloe, the experience became so overwhelming that she locked herself inside a bathroom for hours while trying to cope with the situation. "I just didn't realize what was happening until after it happened," Khloe said, "that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn't get out of the bathroom."



Describing her reaction, she added, "I got scared. I was in my head. I was so scared." Khloe said the incident left a lasting impression on her and contributed to her decision not to return to the California-based music festival.

Meanwhile, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family attended this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrations.



Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were also present to watch friend Justin Bieber perform during the event. Ahead of the festival, Kylie shared a glimpse of her floral-themed nails on Instagram Story and wrote, "It's giving Bieberchella," according to E! News.

The 28-year-old also wore an oversized tank top featuring Justin Bieber's face during the opening day of the festival, showing support for close friend Hailey Bieber's husband, as per the outlet.