Gurugram MNC Employee Dies By Suicide After Wife Seeks Divorce; 7-Year-Old Son Records Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man found hanging; police detain wife, family alleges murder.

Family disputes suicide; wife sought divorce, suspects foul play.

Child recorded incident; police investigating, post-mortem report awaited.

A 36-year-old associate operator at a multinational company was found hanging at his residence in Gurugram, with his family alleging that he was murdered and accusing his wife of conspiring in his death. Police said the woman has been detained and an investigation is underway.

The deceased, identified as Sanjeev Yadav, worked as an associate operator at Denso and lived with his family in Surat Nagar. He was originally from Amritsar.

Police said Yadav's body was found hanging at his home on Thursday. At the time of the incident, only his wife, Manpreet Kaur, and their seven-year-old son were present in the house.

According to police, it was also reported that the couple's son recorded a video on a mobile phone while his father was hanging, as his mother shouted for someone to help take him down.

Family Alleges Murder

Yadav's sister, Kiran, claimed her brother and his wife had been involved in a marital dispute and alleged that Manpreet had been seeking a divorce.

She rejected the possibility that her brother died by suicide and demanded a thorough investigation.

Kiran also questioned the circumstances surrounding the incident, saying the video was suspicious and claiming her brother, who weighed over 100 kg, could not have died in the manner suggested.

Yadav's father, Ramsevak Yadav, also alleged that his daughter-in-law conspired with others to kill his son.

Based on the family's complaint, police detained Manpreet Kaur for questioning.

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According to police, Sanjeev and Manpreet met while working at Denso in Gurugram and married on April 29, 2018, after being in a relationship for several years.

The couple had a son in 2019, following which Manpreet quit her job.

Investigation Underway

Sub-Inspector Mahender Singh, the investigating officer, said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem and are investigating from every angle. The post-mortem report of the deceased is awaited, which will reveal the exact cause of death and action will be taken as per the law," Singh said.

Police said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report and other evidence are examined.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)