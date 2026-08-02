Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Astrologer links Aishwarya Rai's beauty to planetary alignments.

Strong Moon and Venus combine for her attractive personality.

Hasta and Rohini constellations further enhance her natural charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. After winning Miss World in 1994, she gained recognition not only in India but across the world. Her charm remains intact. Even today, her smile, radiance, and grace captivate people. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media in which astrologer Sharmishtha discusses the planets and stars behind Aishwarya's beauty and charm. Let's find out what the astrologer revealed in the video.

Astrological Secrets Of Aishwarya Rai's Beauty

In an interview, astrologer Sharmishtha explains that astrological calculations suggest that Aishwarya Rai's beauty is due to the connection between the Moon and Venus, as well as the combination of the Hasta and Rohini constellations. Venus is considered a natural planet of beauty, charm, art, glamour, and luxury. When Venus is in a strong position, a person is said to have an attractive personality, beautiful facial features, and artistic talent.

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The Special Relationship Between The Moon And Venus

The viral video explains that the auspicious position of the Moon in Aishwarya's horoscope enhances her beauty. According to astrology, the Moon symbolizes facial radiance, innocence, and simplicity, while Venus is the planet of beauty, charm, and glamour. If both these planets are strong and auspiciously placed in a horoscope, a person's face is attractive, their personality easily attracts people, and they are long recognized for their beauty.

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Hasta And Rohini Constellations Are Also Believed To Have An Impact.

In the video, the astrologer also mentions the Hasta and Rohini nakshatras. According to Vedic astrology, the Hasta and Rohini nakshatras are associated with beauty and an attractive personality. The Moon is the ruler of the Rohini nakshatra, and the Rohini nakshatra is associated with the natural glow, charm, and soft look of the face. Hasta nakshatra is also believed to strengthen a person's grace and impressive personality.

FAQs

1. Which planets are said to be responsible for Aishwarya Rai's beauty?

According to astrologer Sharmishtha in the viral video, the strong positions of the Moon and Venus play a significant role in Aishwarya Rai's beauty and attractiveness. In Vedic astrology, Venus is considered a factor of beauty, and the Moon is considered a factor of facial aura.

2. Why is Venus considered the planet of beauty in astrology?

According to Vedic astrology, Venus is the planet of beauty, charm, art, glamour, luxury, and creativity. A person with a strong and auspicious Venus in their horoscope is considered attractive and impressive.

3. What is the connection between Rohini and Hasta Nakshatras with beauty?

In astrology, Rohini Nakshatra is associated with natural glow, charm, and an attractive personality, while Hasta Nakshatra is considered to be a factor of grace, a good smile, and an impressive personality.

4. Do the planets and stars alone determine a person's beauty?

No. In Vedic astrology, the planets and stars are considered one of the factors that influence a person's personality and attractiveness. However, lifestyle, health, diet, self-confidence, and genetic factors also play a significant role in one's beauty and personality.