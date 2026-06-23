Prakash Raj Calls Viral NBW Reports ‘Fake News’, Says Critics Are ‘Hurting’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru court issued non-bailable warrant against Prakash Raj.

Warrant follows actor's absence despite repeated court summons.

Case relates to 2019 multiple voter registrations complaint.

Raj denies charges; legal team seeks higher court relief.

Actor Prakash Raj has dismissed reports claiming that a Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with an alleged multiple voter ID case. The reports, which spread widely on social media, stated that the actor had failed to appear despite repeated summons from a magistrates' court. Responding sharply, Prakash Raj described the claims as “fake news” and accused his critics of deliberately spreading misinformation. The actor took to X to reject the reports and suggested that those behind such stories were trying to stay relevant by targeting him. His remarks have since triggered fresh debate online.

Prakash Raj Dismisses Viral Claims

Prakash Raj reacted strongly after reports about a non-bailable warrant began circulating online. Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Those who make a living creating and selling fake news. They must really be hurting….” He added, “Sold-out fellows… Cooking up fake news and spreading it. They must have been badly hurt. But I’m happy I’ve kept them busy.” He signed off with his regular hashtag, “JustAsking.”

ಸುಳ್ಳುಸುದ್ದಿ ಸ್ರಷ್ಟಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರತರಾದ ಮಾರಿಕೊಂಡವರು . ಪಾಪ ತುಂಬಾ ನೋವಾಗಿರಬೇಕು …😂😂😂 Sold out fellow’s..Cooking up Fake news and spreading them.. Must have been badly hurt 😂😂😂.. But I am happy I have kept them busy #justasking . pic.twitter.com/8SBGnRVB4p — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 21, 2026

How The Reports Surfaced

The claims gained traction after an X account, Always Bollywood, alleged that a non-bailable warrant had been issued by Bengaluru's 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court. According to the post, advocate Dilip Kumar had filed a complaint accusing Prakash Raj of possessing four voter ID cards in his name. The account further claimed that the actor had ignored multiple summons, prompting the court to issue the warrant. Prakash Raj, however, has publicly rejected the reports and labelled them false.

Earlier Legal Complaint Against The Actor

Earlier this year, Prakash Raj faced another legal challenge after a complaint was filed in a Tirupati court over remarks allegedly made by him on Hindu deities and the Ramayana. The complaint was submitted by BJP leader and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy before the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class. It accused the actor of making inflammatory comments during the Kerala Literature Festival and other public appearances.

According to the complaint, Prakash Raj allegedly claimed that Lord Rama and Lakshmana came from North India to invade the South, drawing parallels with Lanka. It further alleged that he promoted the Aryan-Dravidian theory and hurt Hindu sentiments. The matter remains under judicial consideration.

Upcoming Films

On the work front, Prakash Raj has a packed slate ahead. He will next be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in *Drishyam 3*, which is expected to release on October 2. The veteran actor also has several projects lined up across multiple languages.

While the reports about a non-bailable warrant have generated widespread attention, Prakash Raj has categorically termed them “fake news”. No official statement from the actor's legal team has indicated any such development, and the controversy continues to unfold online.