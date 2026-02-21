Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt stepped out of Udaipur’s Central Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a ₹30 crore fraud case filed against him and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt. Calm yet reflective, the director addressed the media outside the prison gates, expressing unwavering faith in the country’s legal system and confidence that the truth would prevail.

His release marks a significant turn in a case that has drawn attention across the entertainment industry.

Vikram Bhatt Speaks After Release

Soon after walking free, Bhatt shared his thoughts on the two-and-a-half months he spent behind bars.

“I have spent two and a half months in jail. I was not only hopeful, but also completely confident that the law and order here, the truth will definitely come out. I made a friend in jail, who told me about the nature of the soil of Mewar. He told me that truth may be troubled in the soil of Mewar, but it cannot be defeated. I am leaving from here after applying the tilak of the same soil of Mewar, truth will always remain victorious here.”

His words reflected resilience and belief, even as legal proceedings continue.

‘Jail Is The Fifth Abode,’ Says The Filmmaker

Taking a philosophical turn, Bhatt drew a spiritual parallel while speaking about his time in prison.

“This is the paanchva dhaam (fifth abode). I am a devotee of Lord Krishna. I lived in the very place where Lord Krishna was born. Understand that I am coming out twice as good as I was before. Like Lord Krishna, I have to fight a new battle. I don't want to say much about law and order. I have complete faith in this country's legal system. Whatever justice is done will be in everyone's interest.”

His remarks underscored both personal faith and a readiness to face the legal battle ahead.

Why Was Vikram Bhatt Arrested?

The case dates back to November 2025, when an FIR was lodged in Udaipur by Dr. Ajay Murdia of Indira IVF. The complaint alleged financial irregularities linked to a proposed film project. According to the FIR, after an agreement was signed for the production of four films and funds were transferred to Bhatt’s company, the films were not delivered as promised. The complaint further claimed that more than ₹30 crore was diverted through alleged false assurances.

Police investigations reportedly suggested the use of fabricated bills and documents in the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Bhatt has consistently denied the allegations.

Supreme Court Grants Bail

After the Rajasthan High Court rejected their bail plea earlier, Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt approached the Supreme Court. The apex court granted them regular bail, offering a major reprieve in the ongoing case.

While the legal proceedings are far from over, Bhatt’s release shifts the focus back to the courtroom, where the final outcome will be decided.

For now, the filmmaker maintains that truth will prevail.