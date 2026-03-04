Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDrone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO

Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO

US embassies across the region are on high alert, with the US State Department assisting Americans seeking to leave West Asia.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A limited fire broke out near the US consulate in Dubai following a drone strike, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

In a statement shared online, Dubai’s government media office said the blaze, which resulted from a “drone-related incident” near the consulate, had been swiftly contained. Emergency teams responded immediately, the statement added, bringing the situation under control within minutes.

Fire Contained Swiftly, No Casualties Reported

Roughly 45 minutes later, officials confirmed the fire had been fully extinguished and that no injuries were reported. “Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security,” the statement said.

Further details emerged through reporting by The Wall Street Journal, which cited a US official and Dubai’s media office as saying the drone struck the consulate’s parking area. Video clips circulating on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near the diplomatic compound.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, reported that an Iranian drone had hit the US consulate in Dubai, according to The New York Times.

US Embassies on Alert Across the Region

The incident in Dubai follows a separate drone attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia a day earlier. According to the Saudi Ministry of Defence, two drones struck the compound on Monday, causing a limited fire and minor structural damage.

In response, the US embassy has urged Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran to shelter in place as a precaution.

On Tuesday, the US embassy in Kuwait announced it would remain closed until further notice, signalling growing concern among US diplomatic missions in the region.

Speaking later in Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department was working to assist Americans seeking to leave the Middle East. Officials have been identifying charter flights, exploring military transport options and coordinating with airlines to increase the number of commercial seats available.

“We have identified and continue to identify charter flights, military flight options and expanded commercial flight options,” Rubio told reporters, noting efforts to deploy larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers.

He also revealed that, in “a couple of instances”, aircraft already en route to the region had to turn back after airspace closures were imposed.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near the US consulate in Dubai?

A limited fire broke out near the US consulate in Dubai following a drone strike. Dubai's government media office confirmed the blaze was swiftly contained.

Were there any casualties from the drone incident in Dubai?

No injuries were reported from the drone-related incident near the US consulate in Dubai. Dubai authorities reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety.

Where did the drone strike the US consulate in Dubai?

The drone struck the US consulate's parking area, according to a US official and Dubai's media office. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal.

What other drone attacks have occurred in the region recently?

A separate drone attack struck the US embassy in Saudi Arabia a day earlier, causing a limited fire and minor structural damage. Two drones hit the compound.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 06:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai US Consulate Israel Iran Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO
Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Sparks Fire, Day After Attack On US Embassy In Riyadh: VIDEO
World
Iran-Israel War Updates: UAE Says It Reserves Full Right To Respond To Iran Attacks
Iran-Israel War Updates: UAE Says It Reserves Full Right To Respond To Iran Attacks
World
Russia Signals Energy Backing For India If Conflict Disrupts Supplies
Russia Signals Energy Backing For India If Conflict Disrupts Supplies
World
Dubai, Abu Dhabi Resume Limited Flights as Airspace Restrictions Ease
Dubai, Abu Dhabi Resume Limited Flights as Airspace Restrictions Ease
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | War, Power And Fracturing Of Order, The Iran-Israel Confrontation And India’s Strategic Test
Opinion
Embed widget