A limited fire broke out near the US consulate in Dubai following a drone strike, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, as regional tensions continued to escalate.

In a statement shared online, Dubai’s government media office said the blaze, which resulted from a “drone-related incident” near the consulate, had been swiftly contained. Emergency teams responded immediately, the statement added, bringing the situation under control within minutes.

Fire Contained Swiftly, No Casualties Reported

Roughly 45 minutes later, officials confirmed the fire had been fully extinguished and that no injuries were reported. “Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security,” the statement said.

Further details emerged through reporting by The Wall Street Journal, which cited a US official and Dubai’s media office as saying the drone struck the consulate’s parking area. Video clips circulating on social media showed plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near the diplomatic compound.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, reported that an Iranian drone had hit the US consulate in Dubai, according to The New York Times.

US Embassies on Alert Across the Region

The incident in Dubai follows a separate drone attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia a day earlier. According to the Saudi Ministry of Defence, two drones struck the compound on Monday, causing a limited fire and minor structural damage.

In response, the US embassy has urged Americans in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran to shelter in place as a precaution.

On Tuesday, the US embassy in Kuwait announced it would remain closed until further notice, signalling growing concern among US diplomatic missions in the region.

Speaking later in Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department was working to assist Americans seeking to leave the Middle East. Officials have been identifying charter flights, exploring military transport options and coordinating with airlines to increase the number of commercial seats available.

“We have identified and continue to identify charter flights, military flight options and expanded commercial flight options,” Rubio told reporters, noting efforts to deploy larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers.

He also revealed that, in “a couple of instances”, aircraft already en route to the region had to turn back after airspace closures were imposed.