Holika Dahan was on March 2, 2026, and Holi was celebrated on March 4, 2026. The Bollywood industry joined in the celebrations shortly after.
Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And More Celebs Spread Festive Cheer Online
Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and other stars share heartfelt wishes and festive posts on social media.
Holi 2026 arrived with its signature burst of colour, joy, and togetherness, and Bollywood wasted no time joining the celebrations. As families across India prepared for Holika Dahan on March 2, followed by Holi on March 4, several film and television personalities turned to social media to share festive messages with fans. From playful throwbacks to reflective notes about hope and unity, the industry’s biggest names added their own sparkle to the festival.
ALSO READ: ‘Get Over Misconception’: Rajpal Yadav Hits Back At Sonu Sood For Offering Him Work Amid Cheque Bounce Case
Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And More Celebs Share The Greetings
Leading the wave of greetings, Akshay Kumar posted a video from his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Along with the clip, the actor wished followers a joyful celebration and urged everyone to mark the festival responsibly. His post quickly gained traction among fans excited about both Holi and his upcoming release.
Adding a dose of nostalgia, Ajay Devgn shared a comic moment from Golmaal 3, featuring Johnny Lever’s beloved character Pappi Bhai extending Holi greetings. He playfully quipped, "Is today Holi or Diwali?", a line that instantly resonated with movie lovers.
T 5673 - होली की अनेक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2026
" होरी खेलें रघु बीरा अवध में , होरी खेलें रघु बीरा ..." 🎶
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted at noon, "Many congratulations and best wishes for Holi "
#HappyHoli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Z6yNJBFGJ— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 3, 2026
Actor Randeep Hooda kept it simple with a warm “Happy Holi” message for his admirers. Meanwhile, singer Neha Kakkar shared a touching video featuring her sister and mother performing her Holi track Mera Sui, capturing the spirit of togetherness at home.
Holi reminds me that life, like colours, is best lived when shared.— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 3, 2026
Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind.
आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/4MIkJQSILI
Veteran star Suniel Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Holi reminds me that life, like colors, is best enjoyed when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind." His words struck a chord with fans seeking positivity.
Wishing everyone a happy Holi…the colour that lasts longest is LOVE. Let’s add it generously with the colours we use this Holi. ♥️♥️— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) March 3, 2026
Television actor Rajeev Khandelwal posted, "Wishing everyone a joyful Holi…the color that endures the longest is LOVE. Let’s generously mix it with the colors we use this Holi."
Actor Sonali Bendre shared a vibrant image of people drenched in gulal and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi. Don’t feel offended, it’s Holi.”
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared an image of a towering Holika Dahan bonfire. Reflecting on global challenges, she noted that even in difficult times, light ultimately prevails, echoing the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil.
Manoj Bajpayee shared a festive graphic reading “Happy Holi” and added, “Happy Holi. May your life be filled with colours that stay, laughter that echoes, and moments worth celebrating.”
Happy Holi, all! pic.twitter.com/doQARS58ki— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 3, 2026
Actor Ranvir Shorey kept it brief, posting a photo captioned, "Happy Holi, all!"
Musical And Colourful Tributes
Holi Hai!!!🌈🥳🩷🧡💚💜💙♥️🤎 pic.twitter.com/9CYuOXxph7— Sunidhi Chauhan (@SunidhiChauhan5) March 2, 2026
Singer Sunidhi Chauhan posted a stage performance video of ‘Range barse’ captioned “Holi Hai!!!"
“HAPPY HOLI”!! Here’s a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with @SrBachchan ji.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 3, 2026
.#adnansami #amitabhbachchan #holi pic.twitter.com/z0cDAHK37I
Singer Adnan Sami shared a throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan, writing, "“HAPPY HOLI”!! Here’s a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with @SrBachchan ji. "
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Holi 2026 take place?
How did Akshay Kumar celebrate Holi 2026?
Akshay Kumar shared a video from his upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla' to wish fans a joyful and responsible Holi celebration.
What did Ajay Devgn share for Holi 2026?
Ajay Devgn posted a nostalgic clip from 'Golmaal 3', featuring Johnny Lever's character wishing fans a Happy Holi.
What message did Suniel Shetty share for Holi 2026?
Suniel Shetty shared a message on X stating that Holi reminds him life is best enjoyed when shared, urging fans to stay safe and kind.
How did Priyanka Chopra commemorate Holi 2026?
Priyanka Chopra shared an image of a Holika Dahan bonfire, reflecting on the theme of light prevailing over darkness, even during difficult times.