Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And More Celebs Spread Festive Cheer Online

Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan And More Celebs Spread Festive Cheer Online

Holi 2026: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and other stars share heartfelt wishes and festive posts on social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Holi 2026 arrived with its signature burst of colour, joy, and togetherness, and Bollywood wasted no time joining the celebrations. As families across India prepared for Holika Dahan on March 2, followed by Holi on March 4, several film and television personalities turned to social media to share festive messages with fans. From playful throwbacks to reflective notes about hope and unity, the industry’s biggest names added their own sparkle to the festival.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And More Celebs Share The Greetings

(Image Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar)
(Image Source: Instagram/@akshaykumar)

Leading the wave of greetings, Akshay Kumar posted a video from his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Along with the clip, the actor wished followers a joyful celebration and urged everyone to mark the festival responsibly. His post quickly gained traction among fans excited about both Holi and his upcoming release.

(Image Source: Instagram/@ajaydevgn)
(Image Source: Instagram/@ajaydevgn)

Adding a dose of nostalgia, Ajay Devgn shared a comic moment from Golmaal 3, featuring Johnny Lever’s beloved character Pappi Bhai extending Holi greetings. He playfully quipped, "Is today Holi or Diwali?", a line that instantly resonated with movie lovers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted at noon, "Many congratulations and best wishes for Holi "

Actor Randeep Hooda kept it simple with a warm “Happy Holi” message for his admirers. Meanwhile, singer Neha Kakkar shared a touching video featuring her sister and mother performing her Holi track Mera Sui, capturing the spirit of togetherness at home.

Veteran star Suniel Shetty took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Holi reminds me that life, like colors, is best enjoyed when shared. Happy Holi. Stay Safe, Stay Kind." His words struck a chord with fans seeking positivity.

Television actor Rajeev Khandelwal posted, "Wishing everyone a joyful Holi…the color that endures the longest is LOVE. Let’s generously mix it with the colors we use this Holi."

(Image Source: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)
(Image Source: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)

Actor Sonali Bendre shared a vibrant image of people drenched in gulal and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi. Don’t feel offended, it’s Holi.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
(Image Source: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared an image of a towering Holika Dahan bonfire. Reflecting on global challenges, she noted that even in difficult times, light ultimately prevails, echoing the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil.

(Image Source: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj)
(Image Source: Instagram/@bajpayee.manoj)

Manoj Bajpayee shared a festive graphic reading “Happy Holi” and added, “Happy Holi. May your life be filled with colours that stay, laughter that echoes, and moments worth celebrating.”

Actor Ranvir Shorey kept it brief, posting a photo captioned, "Happy Holi, all!"

Musical And Colourful Tributes

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan posted a stage performance video of ‘Range barse’ captioned “Holi Hai!!!"

Singer Adnan Sami shared a throwback photo with Amitabh Bachchan, writing, "“HAPPY HOLI”!! Here’s a #throwback I found from my archives many Holis ago with ⁦ @SrBachchan⁩ ji. "

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Entertainment Akshay Kumar Holi 2026 Bollywood Holi Wishes
