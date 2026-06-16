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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesUrmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why

Urmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why

Urmila Matondkar’s past relationship rumours with Ram Gopal Varma resurfaced after reports claimed his then-wife allegedly slapped her. The actress is now single at 52 following her divorce.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Urmila Matondkar's personal life is newly spotlighted.
  • Her ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, recently remarried Nida Bhatt.
  • Old reports allege Ram Gopal Varma's wife slapped Urmila.
  • Urmila divorced Mohsin in 2024, living single at 52.

Veteran Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has recently found herself back in the spotlight, this time due to developments in her personal life. The renewed attention follows reports that her former husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, has remarried after their separation. Mohsin recently tied the knot with Nida Bhatt, prompting fresh interest in Urmila’s journey, both personal and professional.

Amid the discussion surrounding her life, an old controversy involving the actress and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again resurfaced.

Urmila And Ram Gopal Varma’s Reported Closeness

Ram Gopal Varma is widely credited with helping establish Urmila’s image as Bollywood’s iconic “Rangeela Girl”. According to a report by The Times of India, the actress and the filmmaker grew particularly close during the shooting of the 1995 film Rangeela.

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At the time, Varma was married, and rumours about his alleged relationship with Urmila soon began circulating within the industry. Reports suggest that news of their growing closeness eventually reached his wife, Ratna.

Incident That Made Headlines

It has been claimed that Ratna was deeply upset by reports linking her husband to the actress. According to longstanding media reports, tensions surrounding the alleged relationship escalated to the point where Ratna reportedly slapped Urmila.

The controversy continued to attract attention for years. However, neither relationship ultimately lasted. Some time after the alleged incident, Ram Gopal Varma and Ratna parted ways and divorced. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Varma and Urmila’s relationship also came to an end.

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Urmila's Personal Life

Urmila’s personal life has seen several ups and downs over the years. The actress married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016 when she was around 42 years old. Mohsin is said to be ten years younger than the actress.

However, the marriage did not last a decade. In 2024, Urmila reportedly filed for divorce. Following the separation and Mohsin’s recent remarriage, the actress is now living a single life at the age of 52.

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Urmila Matondkar began her journey in the film industry as a child artist before making her debut as a lead actress with the 1991 film Narsimha. Over the years, she earned widespread recognition through memorable performances in films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun and Jungle, establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s most recognised stars of her era.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What recently brought Urmila Matondkar back into the spotlight?

Urmila Matondkar gained renewed attention after her former husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, remarried Nida Bhatt. This development sparked public interest in her personal life.

What was the controversy involving Urmila Matondkar and Ram Gopal Varma?

During the filming of Rangeela, rumors of Urmila's closeness with married director Ram Gopal Varma circulated. Reports claim his wife, Ratna, reportedly slapped Urmila due to these allegations.

When did Urmila Matondkar marry and divorce Mohsin Akhtar Mir?

Urmila Matondkar married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016. She reportedly filed for divorce in 2024, leading to their separation.

How did Ram Gopal Varma contribute to Urmila Matondkar's career?

Ram Gopal Varma is widely credited with establishing Urmila Matondkar's iconic 'Rangeela Girl' image. Their close collaboration during the 1995 film Rangeela was pivotal for her career.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Urmila Matondkar Ram Gopal Varma
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