Urmila Matondkar Was Once Slapped By Ram Gopal Varma’s Ex-Wife; Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Urmila Matondkar's personal life is newly spotlighted.

Her ex-husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, recently remarried Nida Bhatt.

Old reports allege Ram Gopal Varma's wife slapped Urmila.

Urmila divorced Mohsin in 2024, living single at 52.

Veteran Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has recently found herself back in the spotlight, this time due to developments in her personal life. The renewed attention follows reports that her former husband, Mohsin Akhtar Mir, has remarried after their separation. Mohsin recently tied the knot with Nida Bhatt, prompting fresh interest in Urmila’s journey, both personal and professional.

Amid the discussion surrounding her life, an old controversy involving the actress and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again resurfaced.

Urmila And Ram Gopal Varma’s Reported Closeness

Ram Gopal Varma is widely credited with helping establish Urmila’s image as Bollywood’s iconic “Rangeela Girl”. According to a report by The Times of India, the actress and the filmmaker grew particularly close during the shooting of the 1995 film Rangeela.

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At the time, Varma was married, and rumours about his alleged relationship with Urmila soon began circulating within the industry. Reports suggest that news of their growing closeness eventually reached his wife, Ratna.

Incident That Made Headlines

It has been claimed that Ratna was deeply upset by reports linking her husband to the actress. According to longstanding media reports, tensions surrounding the alleged relationship escalated to the point where Ratna reportedly slapped Urmila.

The controversy continued to attract attention for years. However, neither relationship ultimately lasted. Some time after the alleged incident, Ram Gopal Varma and Ratna parted ways and divorced. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Varma and Urmila’s relationship also came to an end.

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Urmila's Personal Life

Urmila’s personal life has seen several ups and downs over the years. The actress married model and businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016 when she was around 42 years old. Mohsin is said to be ten years younger than the actress.

However, the marriage did not last a decade. In 2024, Urmila reportedly filed for divorce. Following the separation and Mohsin’s recent remarriage, the actress is now living a single life at the age of 52.

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Urmila Matondkar began her journey in the film industry as a child artist before making her debut as a lead actress with the 1991 film Narsimha. Over the years, she earned widespread recognition through memorable performances in films such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun and Jungle, establishing herself as one of Bollywood’s most recognised stars of her era.