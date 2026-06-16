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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDisha Patani Rents Out Mumbai Luxury Apartment For Rs 71 Lakh A Month On 2-Year Lease

Disha Patani Rents Out Mumbai Luxury Apartment For Rs 71 Lakh A Month On 2-Year Lease

Disha Patani is in the news for renting out her luxury Khar West Mumbai apartment, creating a steady high end income stream, instead of her films or social media presence.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Agreement projects 71 lakh earnings over two years.

Disha Patani has rented out one of her luxury apartments, with the monthly rent running into lakhs. Apart from films, the actress is now set to earn a substantial income from this investment as well. The apartment has been leased for a period of 24 months.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in the spotlight on social media. This time, however, she is making headlines not for her looks or films, but for a smart investment move. The actress has recently rented out her luxury apartment located in the upscale Khar West area of Mumbai. According to property registration documents, the initial monthly rent for the flat has been fixed at Rs 2.85 lakh, which is expected to generate significant earnings for her in the coming time.

Disha Patani Rents Out Luxury Apartment

Disha Patani’s apartment is situated in the premium residential tower Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West. The lease agreement, registered on June 1, states that the flat has been rented out for 24 months. As per the documents, the apartment spans over 1,000 square feet and is located on one of the upper floors of the building.

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It has been leased under a leave and licence agreement to Kamalaben Mangilal Gujar. The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.55 lakh, equivalent to three months’ rent. As per the agreement, the rent will increase by 5 per cent after the first year, taking the monthly rent to approximately Rs 2.99 lakh in the second year.

Considering the rent and the agreed escalation, Disha Patani is expected to earn around Rs 71 lakh over this 24-month lease. However, neither Disha Patani nor the tenant has issued any official statement on the matter so far. According to media reports, attempts were made to contact both parties, but no response or comment was received.

Disha Patani’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal, among other prominent stars. 

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The trailer for the film has already been released, and it is set to hit cinemas on June 26.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long is the lease agreement for and who is the tenant?

The apartment has been leased for a period of 24 months. It has been rented out under a leave and licence agreement to Kamalaben Mangilal Gujar.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Disha Patani MUMBAI
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