Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anurag Kashyap lauded Imtiaz Ali's film, urging cinema viewership.

Kashyap's post included birthday wishes and playful collaborator remarks.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.

It explores pre-Partition love, uncovering a family's hidden truths.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a heartfelt message for director Imtiaz Ali after watching his latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, currently running in cinemas. Along with praising the romantic drama, Kashyap encouraged audiences to experience the film on the big screen and called it emotionally moving. His social media post also carried a birthday wish for Imtiaz and a playful complaint about the director repeatedly working with his favourite creative collaborators. The post has since drawn attention online, especially among film lovers curious about Kashyap’s warm reaction to the newly released drama.

Anurag Kashyap praises Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga

Anurag Kashyap publicly appreciated Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga through a social media post, where he congratulated the filmmaker and encouraged people to watch the film in theatres. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of Imtiaz, Kashyap affectionately referred to him as “Muttonkhor” while also wishing him on his birthday.

“The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it, and I love you Muttonkhor (sic),” Kashyap wrote.

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‘Stop Stealing My Favourite Collaborators’

Kashyap also praised the film’s team and jokingly told Imtiaz to stop taking away the people he enjoys working with. “Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts. And stop stealing all my favourite collaborators, yaar. The rest of us need to work too. BTW HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

The filmmaker also gave a special mention to cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca, music composer A R Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil for their contribution to the project.

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About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Banita Sandhu in key roles. The story centres on 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As his memories begin fading, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to be by his side.

Through Ishar’s fading memories, a deeply personal pre-Partition love story slowly unfolds, leading Nirvair towards long-hidden truths from the family’s past. Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres on June 12 and continues its theatrical run.

Kashyap’s praise has added fresh attention to Main Vaapas Aaunga, with his emotional endorsement and playful message to Imtiaz Ali, giving film enthusiasts another reason to take notice of the drama.