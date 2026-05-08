‘Uri’ Actor Riva Arora Alleges Delivery Agent Used 'Crass Language,' Files Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Riva Arora faced harassment from a delivery agent.

Agent used inappropriate language during a 40-minute doorstep altercation.

Family intervened, contacted police, and filed complaint with Blinkit.

Arora advocates for accountability and mutual respect in service.

Imagine ordering groceries online for a quiet afternoon, only to face 40 minutes of abuse right at your doorstep. That's what happened to young actor Riva Arora, known from Uri and Gunjan Saxena. A simple Blinkit delivery on April 26 turned into a nightmare of rude words and harassment. Her family had to chase the man downstairs and call police. Now, she's speaking out for respect and accountability. What went wrong?

The Incident Unfolds

On April 26 around 3:30 p.m., a Blinkit delivery agent brought Riva's grocery order to her Mumbai home. "From the beginning, his tone was rude and inappropriate," Riva told Hindustan Times. When she replied, things didn't calm down. Her mother, Nisha Arora, tried to fix it peacefully, but the agent kept being disrespectful.

The trouble lasted 30 to 40 minutes. It started at the door and grew worse as he left. "When he tried to leave the premises after the altercation, we followed him downstairs and were able to stop him from getting away," the 20-year-old actor said. Her sister met him in the lift, where he used bad language again despite warnings.

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Police Step In

The family felt the behavior crossed a line. "We immediately contacted the Mumbai Police, who responded very quickly and arrived on the spot to take action," Riva explained to Hindustan Times. They stopped the agent from leaving and filed a complaint with Blinkit too. Police acted fast, showing quick support.

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Riva's Message

"This incident was definitely upsetting, but I'm focusing on staying positive and continuing with my routine," Riva shared ten days later. She stresses it's not about all delivery workers. "It's about accountability and mutual respect. It's important not to normalise or ignore disrespectful behavior, no matter how small it may seem," she added. "Speaking up is necessary, not just for oneself, but to ensure such incidents don't happen to others." Her words call for better service and no tolerance for crass language.

Riva faced "disrespectful, inappropriate, and crass language... without any provocation. It wasn't just a one-time remark, he continued speaking in that manner repeatedly," she alleged. The family hopes for change from the company.