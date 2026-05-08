Aakhri Sawal Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt Faces Tough Questions On Gandhi, Babri And Emergency

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film revisits India's contentious historical events through professor-student dialogue.

Student challenges professor, questioning accepted historical narratives and truths.

Aakhri Sawal explores sensitive topics like Gandhi's assassination, Babri Masjid.

The film aims for theatrical release May 15, 2026, with ISL support.

Aakhri Sawal is not just another classroom‑style drama; it is a bold attempt to ask uncomfortable questions about India’s past. Starring Sanjay Dutt as a respected professor, the film uses the format of a tense interaction between a teacher and his student to reopen some of the “stormiest chapters” in the country’s history. According to the trailer description, the story is set in motion when a student’s thesis is rejected, pushing him to challenge his mentor in a way that no one expects.

Aakhri Sawal Trailer Highlights

The film’s central moment begins when the student says, “Aakhri sawaal, sir,” and then turns the question on his professor instead of the other way around. The line, framed as the “last question,” hints that this is not just an exam‑room debate but a confrontation over truth, memory and responsibility. The trailer shows Sanjay Dutt’s character, Dr. Vidyasagar, reacting with growing intensity as he realises how deeply his student’s doubts cut into settled versions of history. The film’s makers describe this exchange as one that “questions the very foundations of what we have been taught to accept.”

The story touches controversial topics, including the alleged RSS link to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, the Babri Masjid demolition, and The Emergency. At one point, the student throws at his teacher, “Agar hamari history sahi nahi hai, to hamari future kaise sahi ho sakti hai?” (“If our history is not correct, how can our future be right?”). This line is used repeatedly in the teaser to underline the film’s main argument: that young people must be allowed to question the past instead of merely memorising it.

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The trailer also hints at the personal cost of such questions. The professor is shown warning, “Sawal poochhna asaan hai, par uska jawab har koi nahi de sakta,” meaning “Asking questions is easy, but not everyone can give the answer.” For the student, the question becomes a point of identity: “Main sirf sawal nahi poochh raha, main sacchai maang raha hoon,” he says, wanting not just an answer but “truth.”

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About The Film

With Sanjay Dutt in the lead and a supporting cast that includes Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Nitu Chandra and Tridha Choudhury, the film is positioned as both an intellectual thriller and a mainstream Hindi‑language drama. The makers have announced that Aakhri Sawal will release theatrically on May 15, 2026, and will come with integrated Indian Sign Language support, describing it as a “first‑of‑its‑kind milestone” for Indian cinema.