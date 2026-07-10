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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesThe Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland Arrive In Mumbai; See PICS

The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland Arrive In Mumbai; See PICS

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon have arrived in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey. The event includes a press screening of the film, followed by a press conference.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland attended 'The Odyssey's' first India premiere.
  • Holland warmly greeted fans; Nolan also arrived for the event.
  • Mumbai joined global premiere cities for 'The Odyssey' launch.
  • Shot entirely with IMAX, film releases worldwide July 17.

The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of their much-awaited action epic The Odyssey. The India premiere has been taking place at PVR ICON IMAX at Phoenix Palladium and marks Nolan’s first-ever film premiere in India.

Tom Holland Greets Fans

Videos going viral on social media show Tom Holland stepping out of his car and warmly greeting fans and paparazzi gathered outside. He also briefly paused, smiled and waved at the paps who were enthusiastically calling out his name before heading inside.

Christopher Nolan Lands In Mumbai

Christopher Nolan was also spotted upon his arrival in Mumbai. Photos shared online show the Oscar-winning director seated inside his car as he made his way through the city ahead of the premiere.

Universal Pictures has added Mumbai to the global premiere circuit for The Odyssey, alongside major international cities including London, Paris, and New York. The film is set to release in theatres on July 17.

ALSO READ| Christopher Nolan Earns First Songwriter Credit For The Odyssey's 'When I'm Home' With Travis Scott: Report

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Filmed across multiple countries, the production used new IMAX camera technology developed specifically for Christopher Nolan's ambitious vision.

ALSO READ| Are Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal Dating? Viral Video Shows Her Leaving Venue In His Lap

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Written and directed by Nolan, the film is based on Homer's timeless epic and follows the legendary Greek hero Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

The film has already created significant excitement among moviegoers. Advance bookings, which opened on June 8, have seen IMAX ticket prices in cities such as Mumbai and Pune climb as high as Rs 3,000, while some late-night IMAX screenings in Mumbai have reportedly been priced at Rs 3,300, underscoring the immense anticipation surrounding Nolan's latest cinematic spectacle.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the India premiere of 'The Odyssey' taking place?

The India premiere of 'The Odyssey' is being held at PVR ICON IMAX at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. This event marks Christopher Nolan's first film premiere in India.

When is 'The Odyssey' scheduled to be released?

The film 'The Odyssey' is set to be released in theatres on July 17. Mumbai was added by Universal Pictures to the global premiere circuit for the film.

What is unique about the filming of 'The Odyssey'?

'The Odyssey' is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. New IMAX camera technology was developed specifically for Christopher Nolan's ambitious vision.

Who directed 'The Odyssey' and what is its story based on?

The film was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It is based on Homer's timeless epic, following the legendary Greek hero Odysseus on his journey home after the Trojan War.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christopher Nolan Tom Holland MUMBAI The Odyssey
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