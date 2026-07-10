The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland Arrive In Mumbai; See PICS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland attended 'The Odyssey's' first India premiere.

Holland warmly greeted fans; Nolan also arrived for the event.

Mumbai joined global premiere cities for 'The Odyssey' launch.

Shot entirely with IMAX, film releases worldwide July 17.

The Odyssey India Premiere: Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai for the Indian premiere of their much-awaited action epic The Odyssey. The India premiere has been taking place at PVR ICON IMAX at Phoenix Palladium and marks Nolan’s first-ever film premiere in India.

Tom Holland Greets Fans

Videos going viral on social media show Tom Holland stepping out of his car and warmly greeting fans and paparazzi gathered outside. He also briefly paused, smiled and waved at the paps who were enthusiastically calling out his name before heading inside.

tom holland in mumbai ahead of ‘the odyssey’ premiere pic.twitter.com/Z5SKPFYb5g — tom and zendaya archive (@tomdayaarchive) July 10, 2026

Christopher Nolan Lands In Mumbai

Christopher Nolan was also spotted upon his arrival in Mumbai. Photos shared online show the Oscar-winning director seated inside his car as he made his way through the city ahead of the premiere.

Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Matt Damon, and Tom Holland are expected to attend the grand India premiere of THE ODYSSEY at the PVR ICON cinema in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium.



(via @ShyamkrishnanB) pic.twitter.com/pQP4wX16AL — Christopher Nolan Archives (@NolanAnalyst) July 10, 2026

Universal Pictures has added Mumbai to the global premiere circuit for The Odyssey, alongside major international cities including London, Paris, and New York. The film is set to release in theatres on July 17.

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About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX cameras. Filmed across multiple countries, the production used new IMAX camera technology developed specifically for Christopher Nolan's ambitious vision.

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The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Written and directed by Nolan, the film is based on Homer's timeless epic and follows the legendary Greek hero Odysseus on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

The film has already created significant excitement among moviegoers. Advance bookings, which opened on June 8, have seen IMAX ticket prices in cities such as Mumbai and Pune climb as high as Rs 3,000, while some late-night IMAX screenings in Mumbai have reportedly been priced at Rs 3,300, underscoring the immense anticipation surrounding Nolan's latest cinematic spectacle.