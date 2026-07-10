Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan received his first songwriting credit ever.

He co-wrote the song, 'When I'm Home' for his film, The Odyssey.

Universal confirmed credits alongside Travis Scott and others.

Scott also plays a bard in Nolan's upcoming film.

Christopher Nolan has built a reputation for redefining modern cinema with visually ambitious films and compelling storytelling. Now, the acclaimed director appears to have reached an unexpected milestone in his career. According to a report of ScreenRant, Nolan has received his first-ever songwriting credit for The Odyssey, marking a notable first in nearly three decades of filmmaking. The credit comes for an original end-credits song created alongside musician Travis Scott.

ALSO READ: 'We Thought Maybe We Should Separate': Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Break Silence On Divorce Rumours

Nolan Reportedly Takes On A New Creative Role

Inspired by Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his decade-long voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. While Nolan's adpatation has already attracted attention for its ambitious scale and star-studded cast, fresh reports suggest the filmmaker has made history in another way.

During an interview with ScreenRant, actor John Leguizamo, who portrays Eumaeus in the film, revealed that Nolan played a direct role in writing the lyrics for the movie's original closing song, composed by Travis Scott.

Travis Scott's Song Includes Nolan As Songwriter

According to the report, Nolan is officially credited as one of the songwriters and lyricists for When I'm Home. It would mark the first songwriting credit of his nearly three-decade directing career.

Leguizamo confirmed Nolan's involvement while discussing the collaboration, saying, "With Chris being one of the lyricists."

ALSO READ: Are Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal Dating? Viral Video Shows Her Leaving Venue In His Lap

Universal Confirms The Song's Official Credits

Universal separately confirmed the end-credit details to ScreenRant and shared the complete songwriting credits for the track.

"WHEN I'M HOME"

Written By: Ludwig Göransson, James Blake, Travis Scott, Christopher Nolan

Performed By: James Blake, Travis Scott & Ludwig Göransson

Produced By: Ludwig Göransson & James Blake

The official credits list Nolan alongside Göransson, Blake and Scott as co-writers, while Göransson and Blake also handle production duties.

Travis Scott Also Joins The Odyssey Cast

Beyond contributing to the soundtrack, Travis Scott also appears in The Odyssey as part of the ensemble cast. He plays a bard who recites verses recounting the Trojan War to soldiers, although the studio has not yet revealed the character's name.

The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Zendaya as Athena and Tom Holland as Telemachus. The ensemble also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal and several other prominent actors.

Even before its release, The Odyssey has generated significant attention. The production has been described as the first feature film to be shot entirely using new IMAX 70mm cameras.