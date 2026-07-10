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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesChristopher Nolan Earns First Songwriter Credit For The Odyssey's 'When I'm Home' With Travis Scott: Report

Christopher Nolan Earns First Songwriter Credit For The Odyssey's 'When I'm Home' With Travis Scott: Report

Christopher Nolan has received his first-ever songwriting credit for The Odyssey, co-writing the lyrics for Travis Scott's original end-credits track, 'When I'm Home'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Christopher Nolan received his first songwriting credit ever.
  • He co-wrote the song, 'When I'm Home' for his film, The Odyssey.
  • Universal confirmed credits alongside Travis Scott and others.
  • Scott also plays a bard in Nolan's upcoming film.

Christopher Nolan has built a reputation for redefining modern cinema with visually ambitious films and compelling storytelling. Now, the acclaimed director appears to have reached an unexpected milestone in his career. According to a report of ScreenRant, Nolan has received his first-ever songwriting credit for The Odyssey, marking a notable first in nearly three decades of filmmaking. The credit comes for an original end-credits song created alongside musician Travis Scott.

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Nolan Reportedly Takes On A New Creative Role

Inspired by Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his decade-long voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. While Nolan's adpatation has already attracted attention for its ambitious scale and star-studded cast, fresh reports suggest the filmmaker has made history in another way.

During an interview with ScreenRant, actor John Leguizamo, who portrays Eumaeus in the film, revealed that Nolan played a direct role in writing the lyrics for the movie's original closing song, composed by Travis Scott.

Travis Scott's Song Includes Nolan As Songwriter

According to the report, Nolan is officially credited as one of the songwriters and lyricists for When I'm Home. It would mark the first songwriting credit of his nearly three-decade directing career.

Leguizamo confirmed Nolan's involvement while discussing the collaboration, saying, "With Chris being one of the lyricists."

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Universal Confirms The Song's Official Credits

Universal separately confirmed the end-credit details to ScreenRant and shared the complete songwriting credits for the track.

"WHEN I'M HOME"

Written By: Ludwig Göransson, James Blake, Travis Scott, Christopher Nolan

Performed By: James Blake, Travis Scott & Ludwig Göransson

Produced By: Ludwig Göransson & James Blake

The official credits list Nolan alongside Göransson, Blake and Scott as co-writers, while Göransson and Blake also handle production duties.

Travis Scott Also Joins The Odyssey Cast

Beyond contributing to the soundtrack, Travis Scott also appears in The Odyssey as part of the ensemble cast. He plays a bard who recites verses recounting the Trojan War to soldiers, although the studio has not yet revealed the character's name.

The film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, Zendaya as Athena and Tom Holland as Telemachus. The ensemble also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Jon Bernthal and several other prominent actors.

Even before its release, The Odyssey has generated significant attention. The production has been described as the first feature film to be shot entirely using new IMAX 70mm cameras.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Christopher Nolan ever received a songwriting credit before?

No, the report indicates that Christopher Nolan has received his first-ever songwriting credit for the of his film, The Odyssey.

What is the name of the song Christopher Nolan co-wrote for The Odyssey?

The song Christopher Nolan co-wrote is 'When I'm Home'.

Besides songwriting, what other role does Travis Scott have in The Odyssey?

In addition to co-writing the end-credits song, Travis Scott also appears in The Odyssey and plays a bard who recites verses recounting the Trojan War to soldiers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Christopher Nolan Travis Scott ENtertainment News The Odyssey
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