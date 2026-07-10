Are Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal Dating? Viral Video Shows Her Leaving Venue In His Lap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom These interactions fueled renewed dating rumors between them.

Raghav Juyal celebrated his 35th birthday with a grand party in Mumbai on the eve of his birthday, bringing together close friends and several well-known faces from the entertainment industry. While the guest list was packed with celebrities, it was Shehnaaz Gill and Aryan Khan who attracted the most attention.

Are Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal Dating?

Several inside videos and photographs from the celebration have gone viral on social media, with one clip showing Raghav and Shehnaaz holding hands as they left the venue. Another widely shared video captures Raghav helping Shehnaaz into a car by lifting her across to the other side, a gesture that quickly became a talking point online.

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The videos have once again fuelled speculation about the pair's relationship. Rumours linking Raghav and Shehnaaz have surfaced on several occasions since they worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, neither of them has confirmed the rumours, and both have consistently described each other as close friends and a strong support system.

Aryan Khan's Stylish Appearance

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, also grabbed attention as he arrived at the party in a stylish look. A video of him leaving the venue alongside Raghav and Shehnaaz has been widely shared online. Although he did not interact with photographers, his appearance quickly became one of the evening's highlights.

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The birthday celebration was attended by several prominent personalities from Bollywood, television and the digital entertainment world. Among those present were casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta, television couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, rapper Badshah, digital creator Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and actress Jannat Zubair.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the comedy film Bhai Tera Star Hai, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Niharika N and Nikki Aneja Walia. Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 30.